One of the longest serving businesses in Forest will be closing soon. Lott Furniture Company, open for 90 years, has announced that they will end their highly respected service.

Many folks here will remember the late Hilton Boyles, who assumed position as manager following his return from U.S. Army duty overseas in WWII.

Mr. Hilton, known as “Pawdie” to grandchildren, was a well-respected and effective businessman who became owner in 1956, and served for many years. After he reluctantly realized he should consider retirement because of significant health and mobility issues, he turned lott over to grandchildren.

Current owners, Cindy Colbert Mitchell and Jan Colbert Black, along with sister Lisa Estes and their late father, Frank Colbert Jr., and late brother, Frank Colbert III, continued the caring and effective business procedures they learned from Mr. Hilton.

With the forthcoming closure, the Boyles family record of combined ownership of Lott in Forest will be an amazing 70 years.

Although no longer available for local Customers, many Scott Countians will continue to hold pleasant memories of experiences with Lott.