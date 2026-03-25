“Attacking and accusing a Senate staffer of committing a criminal act in a Veto message is malicious, unnecessary and false,” the Lt. Governor said Tuesday morning.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) vetoed SB 2632 on Monday, sending a strongly worded veto message back to lawmakers, claiming material changes to the legislation were made after it had already been presented to his office. He said such action would violate the state Constitution and may rise to criminal conduct.

However, at least part of the message related to when those actions took place appear to be in dispute.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) told Magnolia Tribune early Tuesday morning the governor’s veto message is inaccurate.

“On March 13, Senator Tyler McCaughn asked for unanimous consent to remove the word ‘monthly’ as reflected in the Legislature’s YouTube recording at the 33:45 mark. Senator Bryan’s motion on March 17 pertained to a different bill, HB 895, not SB 2632 as the Governor’s veto message falsely claims,” Hosemann said.

In his veto message, Reeves specifically called out State Rep. Clay Deweese (R) and State Senator Hob Bryan (D) by name, alleging both men attempted to alter the bill under the guise of fixing a “clerical error” after it had already cleared the Legislature and been transmitted to his desk.

The legislation was sent to the governor on March 16.

Regarding the change in the House, State Rep. Deweese told Magnolia Tribune Tuesday morning, “That’s his take on it, that’s fine, I’ll respect that.”

“We’re just going to move forward and see if we can find some relief for our cities and counties that’s what we’re ultimately here to do. We will respect his veto and that’s his decision,” Deweese said. “While we may disagree with it and disappointed by it, we will move forward looking for other ways to help our cities and counties.”

SB 2632 would have created the “Local Governments Disaster Recovery Emergency Loan Program,” administered by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), to provide loans to local governments recovering from federally declared disasters.

Reeves stated that there is “no provision contained in either the Constitution or any statute that authorizes the Senate Clerk’s Office (or any person or persons involved) to make a material change… NONE! The plainly unconstitutional (and possibly criminal) act of the person or persons that attempted to surreptitiously change a material… term of Senate Bill 2632 is unconscionable.”

Hosemann called Reeves’ comments “malicious” and “false.”

“Attacking and accusing a Senate staffer of committing a criminal act in a Veto message is malicious, unnecessary and false. Notably, without striking the word ‘monthly,’ the language would have resulted in a 12% interest rate charge to cities and counties rather than the clearly intended and unanimously adopted 1% rate,” Hosemann said.

As previoulsy reported, the dispute centers on a key financial term — the interest rate applied to loans when federal reimbursement is not received. Reeves claimed the version of the bill adopted by both chambers in the conference report set the interest rate at 1% per month.

Rep. Deweese said House lawmakers will now explore alternative ways to offer relief to cities and counties in north Mississippi that have been affected by the winter storm.

“We’re going to look at it today and see what we can come up with,” Deweese said of the possibility of overriding the veto or inserting the language into another bill.

Senator McCaughn addressed the governor’s veto on the Senate floor Tuesday morning, saying, “I am not Hob Bryan,” to round of laughter.

“I’d like to apologize that this happened. It’s right, and it’s proper,” McCaughn said. “We did the right thing. Doing the right thing isn’t always easy.”

McCaughn took issue the Reeves’ comments, adding that “to say this is criminal is beyond reproach.”

”We are better than that,” he said before noting, “We are not done, we’re not going to turn our backs on the people of Mississippi, people who are struggling, people who were freezing.”

Senators stood to applaud McCaughn’s remarks.

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-- Article credit to Frank Corder, Jeremy Pittari and Daniel Tyson for the Magnolia Tribune --