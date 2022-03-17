This was the eleventh week of the 2022 Legislative Session. Because it is late in the session, much of the week was spent deciding whether to concur with any changes made to House bills by the Senate or to invite conference on those bills.

That process worked its way out in some very good news for Mississippi public school educators on Wednesday. The conferees on House Bill 530 held an open meeting to discuss the suggested changes made by the Senate members after the House sent our version to them the Thursday before.

Despite rumors of hard feelings and anger between the two chambers on this issue, those of us who attended that meeting saw nothing but friendly discussions with a solid agreement that every single member at the table wanted to get our teachers the best raise possible. And that’s what they did.

The raises average about $5,000 beginning in July with solid step increases through their careers. Later that afternoon, both chambers signed off on the amended measure and filed them. We are expecting the House to vote to approve the conference report this week. It will then be sent to the governor.

It is high time that our teachers were paid what they are worth to Mississippi. I am proud to have co-sponsored House Bill 530. After we get that issue addressed, my colleagues and I intend to address other issues to improve our public schools. Issues like teaching instead of testing, offering mental health services to students and teachers, and offering community schools in our rural areas. Community schools exist to offer citizens a place to center their community life in addition to the daytime use of school buildings as classrooms.

Importantly, we also introduced House Concurrent Resolution 77, condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. HCR 77 passed with a unanimous vote of 118-0 and has been sent to the Senate. Every Representative asked to be listed as a co-sponsor on this bill.

Friday was the deadline for the House to introduce local and private revenue bills, which offer municipalities and other areas the right to raise monies through bonds and other means. General local and private bills’ deadline for introduction is Friday, March 25. This weekend will also be conference weekend when the legislature will work to finalize the budget.

I was proud to welcome the Mississippi Association of Educators to the Capitol on Wednesday. They were on the front row during the conference committee meeting that resulted in the signed and filed teacher pay raise reports.

Two important musicians were honored by the House this week. On Wednesday, songwriter and Tupelo native Tommy Barnes visited the Capitol where he serenaded members with some original tunes. Thursday, the House was visited by Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke, who now resides in Olive Branch with his wife. The House presented Mr. Medlocke with House Resolution 23, which commends him on his successful music career.