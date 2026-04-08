The 13th and final week of the session concluded, bringing the 2026 Regular Session to a close. The Mississippi House of Representatives convened on Sunday and adjourned on Friday, April 3. Lawmakers finalized conference reports, adopted the state budget, and completed action on key legislation before adjournment.

During the final week, the House took action on several significant measures, including:

• House Bill 343 – Authorizes an income tax credit for employers providing health reimbursement arrangements to employees.

• House Bill 525 – Creates mandatory minimum penalties for sexual battery.

• House Bill 538 – Prohibits sanctuary policies and strengthens cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

• House Bill 562 – Establishes a tuition-free community college program.

• House Bill 377 – Creates the Missing Persons Reporting and Identification Act.

• House Bill 1716 – Revises provisions of the Mississippi Main Street Revitalization Grant Program to support community development projects.

• House Bill 1662 – Creates a rebuttable presumption in favor of joint custody in child custody cases.

• House Bill 1677 – Establishes the Metro Jackson Water Authority.

• House Bill 1793 – Exempts firearm safes from sales tax during the annual Second Amendment Weekend holiday.

• House Bill 1989 – Provides a sales tax exemption on utilities for certain nonprofit organizations.

• House Bill 4060 – Reduces taxes on agricultural inputs, including lime and fencing materials for livestock.

• House Bill 4073 – Establishes the Mississippi Work and Save Program and includes provisions related to mobile sports wagering and support for PERS.

In addition, the House adopted multiple appropriation bills to fund state agencies and services for the upcoming fiscal year, including education, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure.

Many House Resolutions were passed, honoring numerous individuals and organizations for their accomplishments and service. Visitors this week included the Gammon Family, East Rankin Academy, Brookhaven Academy, Mississippi Delta Community College SGA, Meridian High School Choir, Hartfield Christian Academy, and Northpointe Christian School.