I love roses. I love antique roses and climbing roses and those huge hybrids roses that smell great and make a world more beautiful. I love Guns N’ Roses and especially Axl Rose. I like rose’ wine and Four Roses Whiskey.

I would love to be able to look at the world through rose-colored glasses, but I think I gave those up in my 20s. I would have to say that beyond all of those roses, my favorite rose is the “stinking rose.” Yes, the stinking rose or, as it is more commonly known: garlic. It might be the best rose of all.

The first time I saw the term stinking rose, I was on my honeymoon. I can still remember the little street in San Francisco where my husband and I saw this restaurant, The Stinking Rose.* It was our honeymoon so what better time to enjoy an entire restaurant devoted to garlic than on your honeymoon. (My poor husband.) We were served a variety of delicious dishes that were all made out of various types and cooking methods of garlic. It was the first time I had tried roasted garlic and it was served in a shallow casserole dish alongside fresh hot baguettes. That still counts as one of the best dishes I have ever tried. In our house everything is good with garlic, AND everything is even better with LOTS of garlic. Bring on the stinking rose.

*In researching for this article, I googled the restaurant to see if it was still around. It is still there, and their menu is all about garlic. Their slogan is “we season our garlic with food!” My kind of place.

Oven Roasted Garlic

You may double or triple recipe and bake as many heads of garlic as you would like. The garlic mellows in flavor and becomes almost sweet in flavor.

1 whole head of garlic

About 1 tablespoon of olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400°. Peel and discard most of the paper outer layers of a whole garlic bulb while keeping the blub intact. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut the top off head, being sure that all the tops of the cloves are exposed.

Remove enough of the root to allow the garlic clove to sit up straight. Place the garlic heads in a baking pan cut side up and drizzled with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and bake 30-45 minutes until the cloves are lightly browned and soft when squeezed.

I also saw on the Internet that if you are doing multiple heads, you can put them in a muffin tin to keep them from rolling around. Add oil and seasoning, cover the tin tightly with foil and bake as directed above.

When ready to serve or remove the garlic cloves from their skins, the easiest way to do this is to turn the head over cut side down and squeeze it from the root or bottom. Most of the individual cloves should squeeze out. You can use a small cocktail fork to pull out any that will not come out.

At this point, you can mash this with a fork to make a paste or keep the cloves whole to be spread on warm bread reserving any of the delicious olive oil from the pan.

When ready to store cover the garlic with additional olive oil and store in the refrigerator.

Bagna Cauda

I can remember the first time that I made this recipe. Mary Leigh Furrh put this in the newspaper many years ago. It is a pungent and delicious condiment for vegetables or for an appetizer platter.

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

4 - 5 cloves garlic, peeled and finely minced

12 anchovies drained and chopped

1/2 cup unsalted butter

Put the oil in a shallow saucepan. Add garlic and anchovies and cook over low heat stirring until you have a melted and muddled mixture. It will separate. But everything should blend together. Off heat, whisk in butter to try to emulsify mixture.

Pour in shallow dish and keep warm for dipping. Serve with a variety of raw vegetables such as cauliflower, various peppers, zucchini, tender asparagus, and broccoli. Also, crusty bread slices and blanched tender new potatoes are great options for serving.

No Egg Caesar Salad

1 large garlic clove, minced and mashed into a paste with a pinch of kosher salt

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons sour cream or mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup olive oil

1/3 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

8 cups romaine lettuce, rinsed, dried, and cut into bite-size pieces

In a large bowl, stir together the garlic paste, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, sour cream or mayonnaise, and pepper. Add the olive oil in a thin stream whisking until the dressing is emulsified. Stir in parmesan cheese.

Top the salad dressing with the romaine lettuce and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve. When ready to serve, simply toss the salad and add more shaved parmesan cheese, salt and pepper, if desired.

Warm Bacon and Garlic Vinaigrette

4 bacon slices

4 tablespoons minced garlic

3 tablespoons brown sugar

6 tablespoons orange juice, at room temperature

5 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons coarse grained mustard

1/3 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium high heat until crisp. Remove bacon and drain on paper towels, reserving two tablespoons of the drippings in the skillet.

Crumble the bacon and set aside in reserve for the salad.

Cook the garlic in the hot bacon drippings over medium to low heat stirring occasionally. It should take about three minutes. Add brown sugar and cook stirring constantly for about one minute until sugar is dissolved. Allow mixture to cool slightly and then process garlic mixture, orange juice, and next four ingredients in a blender, food processor or with an immersion blender. Drizzle warm dressing over chopped romaine or baby spinach leaves. Top with bacon crumbles.

Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise or Aïoli

Aioli is a French word that literally means garlic and oil. In many restaurants it usually means scratch-made mayonnaise, usually with garlic and herbs.

2 eggs, at room temperature

4 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon grated onion

1 tablespoon roasted garlic, about 3 or 4 cloves

1 cup olive oil

Put first seven ingredients in a food processor and blend well. With processor running, slowly add in the olive oil in a thin stream until the mixture is emulsified. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

You can also add any mixture of fresh herbs to this recipe.

Garlicky Eggplant Spread

This is very similar to baba ghanoush and is one of my favorite dips. Our neighbors, the Garraways, have had an abundance of eggplants this summer and they have been more than generous to share their bounty. One pleasant result: We have dipped deeper into the eggplant section of my recipe files.

2 large eggplants

2-3 large cloves of garlic, cut into slivers

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh oregano, chopped or 2 teaspoons dried

1 teaspoon ground cumin

4 tomatoes, sliced pita bread, lettuce leaves, for garnish or dipping.

Preheat oven to 450°. Cut slits in eggplant with a tip of a knife and then push garlic slivers into each slit. You can use as much garlic as your taste prefers.

Place the eggplants in a baking pan and bake until very tender for about one hour. They should collapse on themselves. Cut each eggplant in half and cool slightly. Scrape the eggplant pulp and garlic out of the skin and into a colander and allow to drain.

Transfer eggplant to a food processor and add oil, lemon juice, oregano and the cumin. Pulse to your preferred consistency. Add salt and pepper to taste. Allow to cool and serve.

Store in the refrigerator. Serve with pita bread and tomato wedges on a platter lettuce for a beautiful different type of salad.

Cheddar and Garlic Grits

This is a perfect side dish for any occasion.

3 cups of water

3/4 cup stoneground or old-fashioned grits

1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic, or more to your taste

2 tablespoons butter

1 - 2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375°. In a sauce pan bring the water to a boil and add the grits in a stream, whisking constantly and cook them over low heat stirring frequently for 30 minutes or until they are thick and creamy.

In a small skillet cook the garlic on low with 1 tablespoon of the butter for about one minute. Stir the garlic mixture into the grits along with the cheddar cheese and remaining tablespoon of butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste and stir until the cheese is melted.

Pour the mixture into a well-greased 1 1/2-quart baking dish and bake for 30 to 40 minutes until the grits are golden brown.

Roasted Broccoli with Garlic

My family loves broccoli just about any way that it is served. But roasting it on high heat in your oven, allows the little flowerets to get crispy and is one of our favorite recipes. I hope that your family will enjoy it as much as ours does.

1/3 cup olive oil

the zest of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes or chipotle chili flakes

1 1/2 teaspoon dry ranch dressing mix

5 cloves of garlic, minced

1 large bunch or 2 1/2 pounds of broccoli crowns, washed and chopped into florets

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Optional but a great addition: 2 tablespoons pine nuts for garnish

Preheat oven to 475°. In a large mixing bowl, combine olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, ranch dressing, and garlic. Add the broccoli and toss swell to coat. Spread the broccoli onto a large rimmed baking sheet pouring any remaining dressing on top of the broccoli.

Roast for 10 to 12 minutes being sure that broccoli is not getting overly chard. Stir if needed. Remove broccoli from the oven when it reaches its desired doneness and top with parmesan cheese and pine nuts if using.

Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpeas with Chimichurri Sauce.

I made this several months ago for an impromptu Friday cocktail party. It was a big hit and a delicious vegetarian option for a meatless dinner.

1 head of cauliflower, about 1 1/2 pounds trimmed and broken into bite-size flowerets

2 15-ounce cans of chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 cup packed parsley

1/2 cup packed fresh cilantro

3-4 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped

1 lime zested and juiced

¼ cup, plus 3 tablespoons olive oil

Pita bread for serving and green onions for garnish.

To make the chimichurri sauce:

In a food processor or blender, combine the parsley, cilantro, garlic, 1/4 cup olive oil, the lime juice and lime zest, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Process until finely chopped. Allow flavors to melt while you prepare the cauliflower.

Preheat oven to 450°.

Combine The cauliflower and chickpeas on a large rimmed baking sheet. Toss with 3 tablespoons olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes. Toss to coat and spread evenly on the baking pan. Bake for 25 minutes until broccoli is nicely browned.

When ready to serve the cauliflower, top warm pita bread with some of the chimichurri sauce and cauliflower mixture. Top of green onions and serve.

Garlic Chicken

We made this dish for my mom’s birthday dinner years ago and it was a big hit.

4 eggs, beaten

6 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, cut into desired serving portions

6 tablespoons butter

1 cup dry unseasoned breadcrumbs

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1/2 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

In a heavy-duty large zipper style plastic bag, add egg, chopped garlic and chicken breasts. Press out as much air as possible and massage the bag to make sure the chicken pieces are covered well with the egg and garlic mixture. Refrigerate for at least four hours or up to overnight.

When ready to serve, preheat oven to 400°. Pour melted butter in a 9x13 casserole dish.

In a small mixing bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, parsley, salt and pepper. Remove chicken from the refrigerator and dredge chicken pieces in breadcrumb mixture. Chicken should be well coated with breadcrumbs and other spices.

Lay the chicken in the baking dish in a single layer. Pour any remaining egg mixture over the top. Bake 40 minutes or until chicken juices run clear. It’s great served with garlic cheese grits or on top of a big bed of lettuce.

Baked Shrimp with Extra Garlic

2 pounds large shrimp, deveined and peeled

6 tablespoons chopped garlic

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh tomatoes

1/4 cup white wine

Preheat oven to 375°. Combine ingredients in an oven safe dish and bake for 10 minutes. Serve with bread or pasta to soak up every bit of the delicious garlicky sauce.

Confit Chicken Thigh and Andouille Sausage Cassoulet

My little brother sent me this recipe during the covid lockdown and it was the perfect comfort meal for a cold winter night. There are several steps but it is worth the effort.

1 1/2 pounds of bone-in chicken thighs

1 whole head of garlic, halved crosswise

2 large shallots, halved

4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

1 cup olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste.

For the cassoulet:

1 large onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 14.5-ounce canned whole peeled tomatoes

4 cups cooked white beans

1 pound package large andouille or other smoked sausage

Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

1 large slice crusty bread for topping

To make the chicken confit:

Preheat oven to 225°. Season the chicken with salt and pepper in place in a small Dutch oven or other heavy pot with a lid. Arrange garlic, shallots, thyme, and bay leaves, around the chicken and drizzle olive oil over all of it. Bring to a very low simmer over medium low heat. Cover and transfer to the oven. Cook until meat is very tender, 2 to 2 1/2 hours.

Allow to cool and store in the refrigerator overnight. Chicken can be done at least three days ahead and stored in the refrigerator.

To prepare the cassoulet:

Preheat oven to 350°. Heat 1/3 cup of the oil from the chicken confit in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook stirring occasionally until very soft, about 10 minutes. Squeeze the garlic cloves from the chicken confit from the skins into the skillet. Add the tomatoes, crushing to break up. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated, about five minutes.

Add the beans and at least one cup of cooking liquid from the cooked beans or 1 cup liquid from the can. Cook for about five minutes more.

Remove the chicken pieces from the confit and set aside. reserve the oil left for another occasion.

Transfer the bean mixture to a 2 1/2-quart heavy baking dish, nestle chicken pieces into the beans leaving as much skin exposed as possible. Add sausage and shallots from the confit around the chicken.

Cook in a 350° oven until chicken skin is very crisp and cassoulet top is nicely browned, about two hours.

In a separate bowl process breadcrumbs in a food processor until fine and toss with a little olive oil or leftover oil from the confit chicken. Seasoned with salt.

Sprinkle breadcrumb mixture on top of cassoulet and cook an additional 20 to 25 minutes until bread crumbs are browned. Serve warm.

I will not to try to convince anyone that a garlic dessert would be good option, and I do not think the “stinking rose” would make a good addition to a cake or pie. However, I would recommend serving a nice peppermint ice cream or other minty dessert to try to counteract the potent garlic flavors.