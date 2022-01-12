Joseph Leach of Conehatta killed a massive 10 point buck on his wife’s grandmother’s land in the Mississippi Delta on November 25. “I had prayed earlier that morning in the stand for God to let me kill a 150 inch class deer and he did just that,” Leach said. “The pure excitement overcame me, as I realized I just killed a deer of a lifetime.” The big buck had 6 inch bases, a 25 inch beam and a 26 inch beam and scored 155 5/8 inches.

This is his description of the hunt:

“It was the day after thanksgiving, temps in the low 50s, right after a front. My father-in-law Trent Lott, brother-in-law Camden Lott, and I set out for our morning hunt just as every thanksgiving holiday at “Nana’s” (Beverly Jane Massey).

“I had seen about 15 deer total that morning; deer were moving good. I mostly saw does and a few spikes, but no rack bucks. I hadn’t seen any deer for about a hour when He showed up. He came out into one of my shooting lanes, and I immediately recognized the deer from his split G2. I had multiple pictures of him from one of my trail cameras during the summer and bow season, but I couldn’t ever get a pattern on the deer. He would come in one day and be gone for weeks.

“Then he would show back up; I never got to hunt him during bow season. I got my gun up to look at him, but by the time I had a shot at him, he walked into the woods. I grunted at him, but I couldn’t get him to stop. My heart was pounding because I knew he would come across my other shooting lane, as he was headed that direction. Anxiously awaiting, he finally steps out broadside at about 150 yards give or take, and I pull the trigger. I had my scope so zoomed in that I didn’t even get to see the deer’s reaction or which direction he went.

“Trent immediately texted me after I shot ‘that you?’ I text him back ‘yes good buck!’ I get down and set out to look for some blood; I find nothing. My heart sinks after I had been on my hands and knees for about 20 minutes looking for blood. My mind is racing now with doubts and excuses for maybe missing this deer, but deep down I know I hit him. I take a guess on which way he went and start walking circles. I eventually come right upon the deer; the emotion and relief that hit me brought me to my knees.

“I get to the deer and put my hands on him. He’s absolutely massive! More massive than I originally thought from my trail camera pictures. I immediately thanked God for allowing me to take a deer of that caliber.”