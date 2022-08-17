A beautiful Homegoing Celebration was held for Mrs. Essie Lou Ragsdale Crisler Saturday, August 13th at Rising Chapel M. B. Church in Lena. Rev. Billy Kennedy officiated and delivered her eulogy. Mrs. Kathy Beamon Johnson was the mistress of ceremony, and other program participants were Rev. Larry Odom, Pastor Fentress Johnson, Rev. Wesley Griffin, Ms. Shannon Brazil, Dr. Polly Griffin, Mrs. Jackie Sanders, Mr. Samuel Hoye, Rev. Jerry Johnson and children, and Rev. F. Johnson. Mrs. Crisler worked with Leake County Head Start, several poultry companies, and she marched with the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1963. This 98-year-old mother was prepared to celebrate her 99th birthday on October 9th. Please remember her family in your prayers, especially her children, Hazel Essett, Annie B. (Charles) Stowers, Early (Ronald) Patrick, John Robert Sparkman, and Winston Sparkman; and her siblings Mertisene Atkins and Kirby Ragsdale.

Family and friends of Kion Alexander Hughes celebrated his life as they remembered young Kion Saturday, August 13th at the Union Grove M. B. Church. Kion departed this world on July 29, 2022 at the University Medical Center in Jackson. Rev. Rochelle Wright officiated and delivered the eulogy. Britany Parrott shared in the tribute expressions. Our prayers are with his family, especially his mother, Jacqueline Hughes; and his siblings, Tanuhhija Ty-Neisa Mickens, Lativuah, Chrustazuah, and Tabrey Hughes; his father, Steve Sharpe; and grandparents, Mrs. Sharon Chandler, and Chris Sharpe.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Charlene Joyce Smith Cole whose life and legacy were celebrated August 13th at the historic Tougaloo College Woodworth Chapel. She was an educator and was among the first professionals to integrate the Jackson Public schools. She later served as Director of the Tougaloo College Library. Please remember, in your prayers, her family especially her children, Lydia (John) Horhn, Beverly Cole, Washington (Tanya) Cole, and Joyce (David) Marion.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, Bonnie Russell Hodge (who is improving and receiving therapy), Anthony (Pee Wee) Jones (who has been released from the hospital), LaToya McClendon and family, Gail Lee, Don Bell, London Thompson, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Sidney Ellis, Braxton Kelly, Lucy V. Moore, Melba Dixon, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Melba Dixon, Laura Jackson, Rosanne Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Crystal Patterson, H.T. Smith, Jean Bates, Laura Jackson, Braxton Kelley, Kitty Colbert, Buddy Ellis, Crystal Patterson, Tomi Reed Smith, Beverly Hollingsworth, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

We enjoyed the Little Rock M. B. Church Virtual Revival held last week. Among the pastors bringing their messages were Mt. Carmel MB Church Pastor Ronnie Brown (Monday and Friday), Harmony MB Church Pastor Harold Kennedy (Tuesday), Little Rock MB Pastor Sheldon Thomas (Wednesday), and Greater New Friendship Baptist Pastor Perry Fletcher (Thursday). Their messages addressed “Do You See What I See” and John 12:21. Although the revival was virtual, the messages seemed as if they were delivered in person. The spirit was felt! Thanks to Rev. Thomas for the invitation.

We enjoyed Sunday’s sermon at Green Grove Church where Pastor Johnny Ray Sims delivered the message.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed the Sunday message from Pastor Shirley Wilder. It was entitled “Talk It Over with Jesus” and the Scripture referenced was Psalms 121. It was a wonderful and spirit-filled message.

Congratulations to General Michael E. Langley who credited his father, Air Force veteran Willie C. Langley, with telling him to “aim high.” On August 2, 2022, he became the first African American Four-Star General in the Marine Corps history. He served in the Marine Corps for 37 years and sees his promotion as a sign to others that the Marine Corps service rewards those who work hard to achieve their goals. The Marine Corps rejected accepting African American men in its ranks until 1942, a turnabout that followed the attack at Pearl Harbor and the entry into World War II.

We enjoyed hearing from Forest native Barbara Tucker who shared her experiences at the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston Salem, NC during August 1-6th. Among the productions were “A Soldier’s Play,” “Becoming Othello: A Black Girl’s Journey,” “Blood Done Sign My Name,” “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea,” “Freedom Summer,” “Frederick Douglas: No Turning Back,” and “I Wanna Be Evil: The Eartha Kitt Story.” Ms. Tucker enjoyed the play, “Natural Woman: Aretha Franklin.” There were only two actresses, one played the older mother Aretha, and the other a younger Aretha. The singing and performance were absolutely electrifying. She also enjoyed two other plays, “Pooled” which portrayed the director-writer’s life of being sexually abused as a young child and its impact on him. The other play, “Crooners and Soul Sistas,” was a stunning imitation of groups such as James Brown, Temptations, Emotions, Tina Turner, Smokey Robinson, and other Motown singers. Scott County native Lawrence Evans is the celebrity co-coordinator of the Festival, and he is very involved in different aspects of the Festival every year. We’re looking forward to accompanying Ms. Tucker next August.

Change Agents of Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. celebrated their 11th anniversary (August 11, 2011) Sunday, August 14th at the Foundation’s administrative building and Slaughter Library/Legacy Activity Center. In addition to anniversary celebratory activities, participants enjoyed seminar presentations by MS Center for Justice staffers Max Meyers, Charity Bruce (daughter of former Hawkins Middle School principal), and Stephanie Davidson. Legacy Executive Director Constance Harvey Burwell coordinated the events. Special thanks to James Burwell, Jr., and James “Tre” Burwell, III. Thanks to Police Chief Jones for his assistance. Local participants were Barbara Gray, Cynthia Slaughter Melton, Claudene Hughes, Ruby Hill, Yolanda White, De’Aerial Brooks, Verna Myers, Dennis Lee, Bonnie Floyd Stowers, Dorothy Strong, Kevin Carter, Debra Lowery, Kathern Qualls, Leopoleon Barnes, Lucy Spann, Stephanie Rhodes, and Cynthia Harper. Stay tuned for information concerning upcoming Legacy Empowerment Seminars.

A belated happy birthday greeting to Jodi Sorrell, RN who celebrated her birthday Sunday with her husband, Dr. Jay Sorrell, and children, including grandbabies. Best wishes for an enjoyable year. Special thanks to Jodi for her dedication to her profession and to her patients!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between August 18 – 23rd, namely, Linda Russell (18), Charles Murrell (19), Shanedral Pinkston and Zachery Sanders (20), Pam Robinson, Kathy Parker, Chris Gilmer, and George Taylor (21), Christina Ealy, Angel Laster, and Janya Dillon (22), and Shanod Ringo, Dock Rhodes, III, Dommick Williams, and Steadman Nicks (23).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #682: Troopers George Henderson and Charles Brown were assigned to work in the Scott County area in late 1976, and we applaud their services.

Quiz Teaser #683: Who was the first native Scott County African American to become a MS State Highway Patrol Trooper?