Our prayers are with the family of Ms. Jasmine “Tweety” Benton who transitioned Saturday, January 15th at Merit Hospital in Brandon. Jasmine, a graduate of Forest High School, was a sweet young lady who always greeted others with a smile, and never met a stranger. Our prayers are with her family especially her parents, Ellis and Idell Benton, and sisters Jatara and Jamisha Benton and Jessica Harris. Evans Memorial Funeral has been entrusted with her final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Ms. Shelia Hudson. Our prayers are with her family. Memorial arrangements are incomplete, and services have been entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Jean Blackmon of Joliet, IL. Her memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, January 22nd in Joliet. Special prayers are with her children, Stephanie, Jennifer, Ed, Jr., and Jeffrey. Please remember her brother, Carl Lamb, in your prayers.

Mr. Kevin Parker’s life will be honored Saturday, January 22nd at 11:00 in the Morrow Cemetery in Union. Visitation will be Friday, January 21st from 12 noon until 6 p.m. Evans Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

A beautiful and moving Celebration of the Life of Forest native Leorn Lovelady was held Saturday, January 15th at Lovelady Cemetery and Crudup Ward Activity Center. His sister, Bettye Anne Lovelady, was the mistress of ceremony. Leorn, son of the late Arnold and Lucille Lovelady, was remembered as a loving and compassionate husband to his late wife, Bobbie, father to his sons Joseph and David, and brother to Jean, Nettie, Mamie, Clarence, and Bettye. He was also remembered as a dedicated teacher who taught 8th grade Math for 28 years in the Springfield, IL public schools. Participating in this Celebration of life were Rev. Keith Ratliff, Sr., nephews Andrew Crudup and Eddie Cottrell, nieces Annie Ward Lowery, and LaVenita, Sharon, Marion, and Cynthia Cottrell; grandchildren Jamari, Laila and Kingston Lovelady; brother Dr. Clarence Lovelady; cousins Eddie Rigsby and Eddie Cottrell; sons, Joseph and David Lovelady; and former neighbor and friend, Constance Slaughter-Harvey.

Prayers for former Representative Ferr Smith, Esq., who had two bouts with COVID which landed him in the hospital for months. He is now recuperating in Ridgeland and has expressed his appreciation for prayers. Please keep him in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Jerome Mabry, Rita Revette, LaToya McClendon, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Violet Morgan, Gail Lee, Beverly Hollingsworth, Flo Chambers, John Lee Evans, Iris O’Neal Gray, Tommy Joe Wash, London Thompson, Mitch and Mary Nichols and other readers who are facing health challenges.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners welcomed Pastor Fr. Adolfo Suarez Pasillas back from his vacation to Mexico. Daily masses will continue, and Bishop Kopak requested that parishioners return to the wearing of masks during Mass and to observe CDC guidelines.

Little Rock M. B. Church members enjoyed Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas’ sermon entitled, “Move While the Door Is Opened.” Scriptures referenced were Genesis 37:18-20 and Luke 14:15-24. While observing the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Pastor Thomas quoted Dr. King – “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in comfort and convenience, but in challenges and controversy.” Joseph was a dreamer, but he didn’t let his brothers who hated him, Potiphar’s wife who tried to seduce him, or false imprisonment derail him from his dream. Dr. King dreamed and we must dream also and fulfill them. Proverbs 29:18 states, “Where there’s no vision, the people perish.” It’s not that we can’t dream but do we have the courage to act on it. God gives us those God-honoring dreams that stretch us and move us beyond our limitations. You must see it in your head before you can have it in your hands. When God speaks to us, that’s the very moment of truth we need to act on. Opportunity is only a visitor so we must seize it.

While Legacy Change Agents did not participate in the 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk, several shared reflections in the Legacy monthly publication, The Legend. Among those participating with their reflections were Myla Sanders “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving.” Dr. King encouraged me never to stop and always to keep pushing; Tanaesia Hester on this same quote said, We must keep moving forward despite the obstacles faced; Azaeliyah Lyles remarked, Dr. King was a man with purpose and who had a plan; Addison Lyles “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” Dr. King reminded me that if we are not fighting together, we have already lost the battle; Bryan Mendez-Lopez “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.” Dr. King encouraged me to stand right beside my friends if I feel they are right in their fight; Melody Harvey remarked that Dr. King said that we must keep moving forward despite the obstacles faced; James Burwell, III, “Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education.” It gets me through the hard times in school and life because this is where I become educated; Kathy Sanders “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” While we can’t control the outcome, we can control how we handle the situation; Dr. Chris Gilmer’s favorite is “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” We have to look harder and realize it only bent in his (their) era because of his (their) sacrifice and will only bend in our era because of our sacrifice. Legacy Executive Director Constance Burwell selected, “Man must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression, and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love.” She believes that love never fails.

Birthday greetings to babies born between January 19 through January 23, namely Meko Boyd, Bryan Shepard, Martin Brown, Stephanie Travis, and Irene Ward Lyles (19), Kristen Boyd, Mike May and Lynn Whitfield (21), Quanteshia Rasco and Lesa Bergin (22), and Willie Horton, Linda Youngblood, Sumoria Wells, Mariyah Williams, and Damien Towner (23).

Answer to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Quiz Teaser # 653 : In Laurel, Dr. King reminded the packed audience in the St. Paul Church that the Poor People’s March participants were going to Washington, D.C. to demand improvements in the lives of poor people. Mrs. Susie Jackson Boyd provided the correct response.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Quiz Teaser # 654: Which Scott County resident was instrumental in securing Dr. King’s release from a Philadelphia, MS jail?