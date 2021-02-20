Our prayers are with the family of the late Mr. Wayne Harvey, the 15th of 16 children, who transitioned January 26th. Memorial services were held January 31st at the Pleasant Gift M. B. Church in Morton. Pastor Jason Goree delivered his eulogy and Judge Janace Goree was the program guide. Other program participants were New Horizon Church International Praise Team, Yamija Hicks, James Hughes, Cynthia Josey, Maurice Jones and Tricendra Harvey. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife, Mrs. Jessie Sue Jones Harvey, and children, Calvin McLin and Demetrius (Yamija) Hicks.

Please remember the family of Mrs. JoAnne Patrick who transitioned February 9th at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. Our prayers are with her family including her son, Demarcus Buckley and brothers, Randy (Mira), Ricky (Bennie) and Christopher. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the transitions of Ms. Kathy Ickom from Newton, and Mrs. Fannie Evans from Lawrence. Our prayers are with their families. Arrangements have been entrusted to W. F. Mapp Funeral Home.

Our prayers are with the family of the late Mrs. Nannie Earl Derrick who transitioned February 14th. Additional details will follow.

The College Hill M. B. Church family lost three of its faithful matriarchs who transitioned within a week of each other. Dr. Ella Robinson (90) transitioned February 2nd, Mrs. Ruth Otis Weir (93) transitioned February 5th, and Mrs. Juanita Starks (92) transitioned February 9th. Our prayers are with their families and with the members of the College Hill Church family. Please remember their families in your prayers.

We are saddened by the transition of African American actress Cicely Tyson on January 28th. In addition to being an actress, she was also a fashion model and the recipient of three Emmy Awards, four Black Reel Awards, one Screen Actors Guild Award, one Tony Award, a Peabody Award and an honorary Academy Award. Some of her most memorable performances were in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, Sounder, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, The Help, and How to Get Away with Murder. Her sisters of Delta Sigma Theta remembered her life and legacy during their memorial services February 14th. Please remember her family and friends in your prayers.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Rev. Larry Weathers who remains hospitalized, his father Lamar is recuperating at home, LaKendra “Rudi” Burks, Ladora Benton, Betty Richardson, Helen Harris, Flo Chambers, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Albert and Lucy V. Moore, Percy Hayes, Quinton Odom, Cora Odom, Fannie Bradford, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, Ernestine Reed, Stacy Rasco, John Lee Evans, Chiquita McClendon, and Loyce Collier.

We appreciate the congratulatory calls concerning the Black History tribute to local attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey. Her interview was featured on Channel 12 – WJTV Wednesday and Thursday. Special thanks to Anchorwoman Kayla Thompson for her professionalism and her positive comments about the city of Forest!

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners enjoyed the Valentine Day homily where the focus was “Jesus Embraces the Culturally Marginalized.” Sacramental Minister Alexus Zuniga was the visiting priest and he shared the following: Jesus healed the man who had leprosy by touching him despite the custom that unclean people were socially and religiously ostracized; By this action, he reincorporated the marginalized man into society; Our society needs to be culturally aware and overcome leprosy of racism, bigotry, and hatred; and We should send messages of love everyday to all persons. He thanked parishioners for extending kindness and love to him.

Lynch Chapel Pastor Rev. Shirley Wilder delivered her Valentine message entitled “Learn to Love and Forgive.” Her scripture reference was Ephesians 4:31-32. Her message was pre-recorded and available through Facebook and teleconference. Rev. Wilder asked for continued prayers for all of us and that we continue to pray one for another. She also asked that we continue to practice the CDC guidelines and wear mask, social distance, and wash hands. In her usual style, she closed with the beautiful rendition of “Just For Me.”

Little Rock M. B. Church Deacon Gregory Nicks provided devotion. Following prayers and devotion, Rev. Sheldon Thomas shared his Valentine Sunday message “Won by Love,” where the scripture reference was John 3:16 and John 5:1-11. During his sermon, he referenced the following: Sometimes we think we have to earn God’s love but we must realize salvation is free; We must decide to turn from past hurts; If you stay in the past, you’re no longer a victim of choice; and We must forgive others and ourselves in order to keep moving forward.

We salute the Legacy Change Agents who shared their reflections on the importance and meaning of Black History Month. “I appreciate African American History because it tells what we have been through and how far we have come, and we are only getting more significant.” (Breyial Joseph); “My grandma is living History and she makes sure I love being a Black boy, and she prays a lot for me.” (James Burwell, III); “The importance of African American History is the History itself.” (Melody Harvey);”I appreciate Black History because my grandparents made History and sacrificed for their 11 children to attend school and job opportunities to better their lives.” (Jacqueline Carter); “African American History provides me with the motivation to know that I can be and do anything I put my mind to, my definition of Black Excellence.” (Myla Sanders); “Black Americans have a sense of pride and dignity all year round, but it is heightened during February.” (Courtney Brown); and “African American History is essential to this universe. It shows us what African American people have accomplished and sacrificed their lives to receive the equal amount of rights that we have.” (De’Aeriel Brooks). Additional reflections will be shared in next week’s column.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during February 19-25, namely, Gabriela Salas and Jessie Sanders (19), Letonia Johnson (20), Kristina Steele, Garnetta Harrison, Chase Norman and Latrevious Pinkston (21); Aseanti Palm and Clara Harper Jaynes (22), Geoffrey Crosby (23), and Zakiya Nicks and Gary Butler (25).

Answer to Black History Month Quiz Teaser # 606: Rev. Vernon Johns was the pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, AL prior to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. assuming the pastor position. Johns’ leadership kindled the spirit of resistance against racism for Blacks at Dexter and throughout Montgomery. Mrs. Charity Robinson provided the correct response.

Black History Month Quiz Teaser #607: Who was a coach, principal, athletic commissioner, NAACP president and alderman? He was a Tougaloo College graduate and a resident of Forest.