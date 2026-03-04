“Unless there is forgiveness, there will be no peace.” Saint Teresa of Calcutta

Our community is deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Rhonda Kelley who transitioned February 25th at her home surrounded by her sons. Dr. Kelley’s Life will be Celebrated Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. in the Forest Elementary School (FES) Auditorium. Visitation is Friday, March 6th from noon to 6:00 p.m. at Evans Memorial Funeral Home and Saturday, March 7th from 10-11 at the FES Auditorium. Dr. Kelley’s legacy and dedication to the Forest Elementary School (FES) were highlighted by the FES family. “Dr. Kelley’s dedicated years of service to education left a lasting mark through her leadership, wisdom, and genuine love for children. She was truly a pillar of our school.” She was saluted as follows: “Your love for children, your heart for service, and your passion for education will forever echo through FES. You may be gone from our sight, Dr. Kelley, but you will never be gone from our hearts.”

Don Bell’s Celebration of Life was held February 21st at Jonesboro United Methodist Church in Jonesboro, GA. Our prayers are with his wife, Dr. Clarice Slaughter Bell and his children Gyra Bell Mangle, Unity Bell and Don-Zachery Bell; his siblings Carolyn, Diane, Marshall, and Sonya; and other family members. His Celebration of Life illustrated his legacy as an Alcorn State Hall of Famer (Football), his service in the U. S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, and his experiences as an entrepreneur in Atlanta. In addition to the military salute, Don was honored with the Dove Release by his grandchildren. Please continue to remember Mr. Bell’s family in your prayers. Copies of his Program/Obituary are on reserve at the Legacy/Slaughter Reading Center/Library.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Linda Nell Johnson who was memorialized February 28th at Miracle Temple COGIC. Please keep her family, especially her husband, Mr. D. Q. Johnson, and children Robin Johnson, David (Latasha), Terry and Derrick (Fefe) Johnson in your prayers. Her final arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Sylvester Rankin from Morton, who was memorialized Saturday, February 28th. Final arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Micheal Mazique whose Celebration of Life was held at W. F. Mapp Funeral Home on March 1st. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Ronnie Willliams, Ester Perry, Jo Taylor, Vernal Williams Breashears, Joe Tucker, Dr. Sheldon Graves, Kathy Hollingsworth, Gwendolyn Harvey Kelley, Dorothy Pinkston, Clarice Slaughter Bell, R. C. Williams, Howard Burkes, Robert Jennings, Connie Sorey, LaToya, Que, and LaTasha McClendon, Bobby Carter, Linnie K. Lofton, Ruby Warnsley, Iris O’Neal Warnsley, Shelley Joseph, Vera Patrick, C. J. Polk, McArthur Robinson, Irene Lyles, Nancy Myers, Eleanor Longmire, Cathia Coleman, Connie Parker, Jordan Crump, Mary Bobbitt, Rev. Floyd McConnell, Thomas Anderson, Cliff Qualls, Jr., Virginia Hannah, Lavell Stewart, Ledora Benton, Rev. Henry Patrick, Lucy V. Moore, Sidney Ellis, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch Nichols, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Lillian Gray, Jean Bates, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, John Norman, Juanita Jones, Vernette Owens, Diane Williams, Dashell Earnest, Sherry Holmes, Will Hughes, Billy Jack Evans, Wells Gray, Otha Herrington, Robert Loper, Annie Curry, Ken Ormond, Eileen, Annie, Elijah, and Symone Ickom, Charity Robinson, Linda Martin Solomon, Ruthie Lay, Clark Jackson, George Tucker, Thorton Gray, Bobby Hodges, Wayne Lindsey, Patsy Bradford, Marie Graham, Rita Wash, Willie Wash, Margaret Bates, Lillie Mae Rodriguez Stewart, Cordell Hughes, Clyde Curry, Bobby Joe Spivey, Al and Lesa Bergin, Rev. Walter Roberts, Jr., and Rita Moody.

We enjoyed the Vietnamese New Year’s celebration held at St. Michael Catholic Church Hospitality Hall on Sunday, February 22nd. The cuisine was tasty and delicious and among dishes were goi cuon (summer spring rolls made from rice paper filled with various greens, pork or shrimp and lots of cilantro), and other delicious Vietnamese dishes. Music, fun, fireworks and other activities added to the enjoyment of the celebration.

Kudos to the Forest High School Ninth Grade English students who asked many questions following the Black History presentation by Constance Slaughter Harvey who was introduced by her grandson, James Burwell, III on Thursday, February 26th. Students were quite attentive and asked many questions. Special thanks to 9th Grade English Teacher Ms. Brienna White and ESL Ms. Ashley Mitchell for the invitation and opportunity to share Black History experiences and to have students share their experiences through individual introductions. It was an interesting and rewarding experience.

We enjoyed the Forest Elementary Celebration of Black History Month on February 24th. The African Pride Steppers from Hawkins Middle School and the Elementary School History Rappers provided excellent entertainment. Celebrating Who is Who was most informative and exhibited student strengths in public speaking and sharing of information regarding Black History. Student Presenters were Maximiliana Moya, Trinity Thomas, Taylor Thomas, Benjamin Washington, Harmony Odom, Summer Reed, Azavion Holland, Serenity Lofton, Keylani Douglas, Princeton Ringo, Karleigh Robinson, Brendon Kelly, Summer Rasco, Jaharri Robinson, Kaylee Estelle, Andre Taylor, Rille Haralson, Josian Haralson, Brayson Bobbitt, Joycelyn Porter, Za’Ryah Ware, Jurnei Deigo, Chase Wilson, Jamisyn Givens, Konner Towner, Toronto Parker, Taelyn Robinson, Jaylene Kennedy, Tyrell Kitchens, and Davion Irby. Planning Committee members were Zykeria Smith, Samantha Tadlock, Logan Grant, Jacqueline Patrick, and Administrators Ebony Crosby-Donelson and Khary Orr.

Congratulations to Mrs. Elizabeth “Liz” Edmonson who was honored on February 28th at the Cathedral of Saint Peter the Apostle in Jackson. She, along with several other outstanding and dedicated Catholics, was presented the Bishop Chanche Award. It was a beautiful ceremony that was attended by many including her husband, Rev. Frank Edmondson, their children — Brad (Lindsey) and Jeff (Jenny), their siblings Linda (Stephen) Holley, Susan Edmondson and Nancy Schultz, granddaughter Posey Edmondson, and friends. Locals attending to support Liz were Rosie Mabry, Rosa and Felipe Orella, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, James Burwell, III, and Katherine Smith. We’re proud of Mrs. Edmondson and salute her for her dedication and commitment to serving all of God’s children.

We enjoyed the first of the 2026 Lenten Luncheons held at the Morton United Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 25th. The traditional delicious homecooked luncheon meal was followed by an inspirational message from the speaker, Pastor Morgan Spenser from Sumrall, MS, whose message centered on Martha and Mary. We appreciate the personal invitation to share this Lenten experience.

MHV – Capital Area (Scott, Leake and Rankin Counties) Senior Director Cynthia Slaughter Melton attended the MHV Executive Mid-Winter Board Meeting on February 23rd and 24th at the MSU R&E Center in Raymond. Thanks to Rayne Tate, Tristen Phillips and Latoya Evans (south MHV Coordinator) for assistance.

Happy Birthday to Ms. Betty Jones who was surprised by her children (Maurice, Marico, Marshal and Monica) and grandchildren on her 71st Birthday. More than 100 family members and friends came together to show love for her at the Forest County Club on her birthday, February 28th. They enjoyed the “D. J. Music”, grilled chicken and ribs by Chef Vincent Jones, and the great hospitality. She was caught off guard and surprised, especially when Aunt Alice appeared. It was an exciting and fun-filled party and celebration.

Happy Birthday to Legacy Change Agent Mrs. Lillian Gray who celebrated her special day on March 1st by joining friends at church and then enjoying a birthday meal with her friend Legacy Change Agent Barbara Gray and finally receiving a house birthday visit from Legacy Change Agents bearing gifts.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies during the second week in March, namely Laura Murrell, Melvin Barnes, and Makayla Odom (8), Nicholas Robinson, Loretta Thompson, Christopher Thompson, Christen Thompson, Christen Evans and Mary Lofton (9), Jeremy Williams. Julian Williams, and Mikayla Holifield (10), Linda Harvey Irvin, Mattie Johnson, Tina Sanders and Ernie Fortune (11), and Janakia Patrick (12).

Answer to 2026 Black History Quiz Teaser #873: Eric Holder was the first African American to serve as United States Attorney General. He served from 2009 until 2015. Prior to his appointment by President Barack Obama, he served as U. S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. He was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to serve as Superior Court Judge for the District of Columbia.

2026 Women’s History Month # 874: Who was the first southern African American woman elected to the U. S. House of Representatives?