Dear Editor:

It’s no secret that a linemen’s job is tough –– but it’s an essential job that must be done, often in the most challenging conditions. As we celebrate Linemen Appreciation Month in April, I thought I’d share some interesting facts about electric linemen with you.

The work can be heavy in more ways than one. Did you know that the equipment and tools that a lineman carries while climbing a utility pole can weigh up to 50 pounds? Imagine climbing a 30-to-75-foot utility pole carrying 50 extra pounds with you. Now imagine doing it in the Mississippi heat.

Linemen must be committed to their career––because it’s not just a job, it’s a lifestyle. The long hours and ever-present danger can genuinely take a toll. In fact, being a lineman is listed in the top 10 most dangerous jobs in the U. S.

Linemen often work unusual hours outdoors under dangerous conditions. The job requires certification from a lineman program or years of prior experience, technical skills, and 8,000 hours of on-the-job training as an apprentice lineman. After four successful years as an apprentice, it takes two more years as a lineman at Southern Pine to become a journeyman lineman. There’s an important reason for all the intensive training. To protect the lives of our linemen because one mistake can be catastrophic.

Despite all that, Southern Pine’s linemen are committed to powering our local community. During severe weather events that bring major power outages, linemen are the first ones called. They must be ready to leave the comfort of their home and families unexpectedly, and they don’t return until the job is done, often days later. That’s why the linemen’s family is also dedicated to service.

Nationwide, there are approximately 120,000 electric linemen. Southern Pine has 95 linemen responsible for keeping power flowing 24/7, 365 days a year. To do this, they maintain over 10,500 miles of power lines across 11 counties. In addition to the apparent duties that linemen perform, their job today goes far beyond climbing utility poles to repairing a wire. Today’s linemen are information experts who can pinpoint power outages from miles away. Line crews now use laptops, tablets, drones, and other technologies to map outages, survey damage, and troubleshoot problems.

Being a lineman is not a glamorous job, but it is essential to the life of our community. Without the exceptional dedication and commitment of these hardworking men, we would not have the reliable electricity that we need for everyday life.

So, the next time you see a lineman, please thank him for his work to keep bringing the power. After all, linemen are the power behind your power.

Chris K. Rhodes

President and CEO

Southern Pine Electric