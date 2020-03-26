Banks are here for the customers

Dear Editor:

At times of uncertainty, one thing you can always count on is the safety of your money at a bank. Local banks are open for business, but we have altered our operations to protect the safety of our staff and our customers. In the meantime, we encourage you to use our mobile and online services to conduct your banking business, and we are also allowing banking by appointment.

Each of our local banks has plans in place to handle a range of emergencies so our customers’ funds remain protected and accessible. The safest place for money is in the bank. It’s FDIC-insured and accessible, thanks to bank technology this allows you to pay bills, make deposits and send payments from anywhere, anytime.

Our banks are here for our customers in good times and bad. We encourage our customers to reach out to us to let us know if they have been affected by the coronavirus. We are happy to discuss with them a range of assistance options depending on their circumstances.

Allen M. Breland

Bank of Forest

Member FDIC