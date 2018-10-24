Don't throw stones

Before you toss stones at the Democrats, you should take a look at the president. Pres. Trump has not honored contracts with construction companies. He knowingly and intentionally defrauded the students of Trump University. He violated Federal Law by claiming proceeds from various Trump products would go to charity. These are but a few things the president has done. The letter writer (Oliver B. Triplett III, Oct. 17, 2018 edition) doesn’t say what laws were broken by the Democrats, Nor does he provide any information to back up his allegations.

 

Steve Stevens

Forest

 

