Forest is a Great Place

  • 385 reads
Wed, 06/27/2018 - 10:42am

Dear Editor:

Forest is a beautiful and safe “Sanctuary City.” That's because we have great leadership from Mayor Nancy Chambers with a team of workers that keep the city looking nice. I and my family are able to sleep safe at night, because we know we’re protected by excellent law enforcement officers and deputies with the leadership of Chief (Will) Jones, and Sheriff (Mike) Lee. The Hispanic people Mr. (John) Windham  (Letter to the Editor, June 20, 2018)  talks about work and help the economy here. Forest is not dying. It’s growing, and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

Steve Stevens,

Forest

 

Sports

Eric Neel named ECCC Softball Coach

East Central Community College announced June 18 in a press release that they have hired former... READ MORE

Cubs draft Luke Reynolds
Platinum Level
League Champions
3A state semifinals
Scholar Athletes

Obituaries

Valeria Alita Renfroe

After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer Disease, Valeria Alita Renfroe, 93, peacefully died on... READ MORE

Sarah J. Mills
Jimmye Anne Alford Huff Schubert
DeEtte “Tump” Jones
Dora Nell Lindsey
Edwin Doyle Brantley

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.