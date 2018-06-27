Forest is a Great Place

Dear Editor:

Forest is a beautiful and safe “Sanctuary City.” That's because we have great leadership from Mayor Nancy Chambers with a team of workers that keep the city looking nice. I and my family are able to sleep safe at night, because we know we’re protected by excellent law enforcement officers and deputies with the leadership of Chief (Will) Jones, and Sheriff (Mike) Lee. The Hispanic people Mr. (John) Windham (Letter to the Editor, June 20, 2018) talks about work and help the economy here. Forest is not dying. It’s growing, and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

Steve Stevens,

Forest