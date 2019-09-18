Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

Regarding Pastor Cartagena’s “Divided Society” article in the SCT last week:

You lock your car, your home, and your church when they are unattended, yet you do not understand that our United States, the freest, most generous nation on Earth, also requires protection?

The issue is not “contempt, racial hatred, envy, resentment, and discord.” The issues are:

1. The possibility that a very few unchecked, trained terrorists could cross our border with material sufficient to detonate radioactive suitcase bombs in our cities, or release a strain of avian influenza, or a genetically modified virus and create an artificial pandemic that could kill thousands of citizens, including illegal immigrants.

2. The unnecessary expense that every American is paying to support illegal immigrants. No nation, including the United States, can physically or financially afford an unlimited number of immigrants, legal or not.

3. You erroneously accuse the Trump Administration of enforcing our “inhumane” immigration law for a political reason when it is the Democrats who have kept our Nation unprotected so they may obtain and maintain political power.

4. You have besmirched my hometown of Forest.

5. And you have done what some preachers do when lacking any other way to defend their point of view — obliquely threatened your opponents with eternal damnation.

The patience and generosity of Americans are deep and wide, but they are rightfully not extended to those who violate our laws by entering our Nation illegally. Shape up or Ship Out!

Clyde H. Morgan

Brandon