Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

We just attended the last Ladies Coffee Club meeting to be held at Homewood Country Store.

So many memories! I remember fried pies, cards sent, birthdays celebrated, fellowship, good news, bad news, tears, laughter and more. Even in our sad goodbyes to such a happy spot in our lives there’s a sense of gratitude for the special memories.

Thank you Coley and Diane for providing us with such a perfect meeting place (not only providing but being a part of). Thank you Butchie for providing your leadership, for remembering birthdays, for being on top of prayer needs and more.

Our fellowship will continue. Our meeting place will change, but we are committed to making our corner of the world a brighter place!

Lorry Blackwell

Homewood