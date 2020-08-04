Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

In light of Governor Tate Reeves “Shelter in Place” Order and the Executive Order of Mayor Nancy Chambers, I know that many of you are feeling more restricted and less certain than you did only days ago. I want you to know that we have been monitoring this pandemic on a state level and in discussions with our local leadership for many weeks and stand in agreement with the efforts put into place to limit the spread of COVD-19 within our local community, state, and nation. Unfortunately, the threat of this disease is very real and therefore it is time for such efforts.

As inconvenient as these orders might be to our everyday life, it is imperative that we comply. This will not simply go away without each of us playing an active role. For many of you, your “active role” is actually inactivity — it is simply to stay home. Your part is vital in slowing the spread and flattening the curve so as to limit the number of people infected, lessen the impact on our healthcare systems, and move toward a speedy recovery of our normal everyday lives. For others, your active role is serving in essential areas of business, healthcare, law enforcement, and such. Thank you for answering that call and continuing to serve those in your communities in this way.

In closing, I want to publicly thank our employees at Lackey Memorial Hospital and family of clinics. You have continued to show up each day in the face of monumental pressure and provide care and compassion to our patients — and each other. Thank you. To our community, your support has been so greatly appreciated. From donating critical Personal Protective Equipment to covering each of us with your prayers — we are grateful. We covet your prayers and support in the days and weeks ahead.

Throughout all of this, Lackey Memorial Hospital remains here for you. Our family of clinics is now offering many telehealth options for our patients per CMS and CDC recommendations to limit patient exposure. Simply call the clinic and let our staff know what issue you are having. Our staff will work with you to find the best way to have a provider contact you to help resolve your issue in a way that is deemed best for your health and well-being. We are here for you during these challenging times — now more than ever.

Sydney Sawyer, RN, CEO

Lackey Memorial Hospital