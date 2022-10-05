Dear Editor:

The subject of abortion keeps coming up in the news. Let me tell you a story about abortion from the other side. I tried for many years to get pregnant and had a few tests performed to see if my fallopian tubes were open. One of those tests was the Rubin Test. Air is blown into the tubes and then you are helped into a sitting position on the table. In a few moments when I thought I would get off the table and dress a pain hit me in my shoulder that made me lie back down. The pain means the test was a success and that my fallopian tubes were open.

When I still didn’t get pregnant it was my husband’s turn but he was not put on a table. He was given a test tube with a stopper in one end and he had to ejaculate into the tube. Then it was taken to a lab in the hospital and it was discovered that he did not produce enough sperm to get me pregnant.

I was disappointed and my doctor suggested adoption. He had adopted three and he said, “You can love an adopted child as much as a child you have.” We talked about it and applied at the Children’s Home Society in West Palm Beach, FL. We adopted a baby boy and he was beautiful with big blue eyes. A few years later gradually I began to feel sick and everyday I felt worse. I called the doctor’s office to make an appointment and the receptionist said “The next earliest appointment was in three weeks,” and I told her that “I would not be here in three weeks.” She gave me the appointment which was the next day. The doctor was an OBGYN and the first thing I was given was a cup to urinate in. He came into the room and said “You are pregnant.” And my reply was “No I am not because you said that I couldn’t get pregnant.” He said, “things change.” I had a baby girl and two years later I had another baby girl. It was time to tie the tubes!

My son is now in his 50’s. He found out who his birth mother is. She told him he was scheduled to be aborted. But she saw a two page spread in the Palm Beach Post the day before the scheduled abortion. She called the Children’s Home Society and let them have her baby, who became our son. Mothers please do not have an abortion. Somebody wants your baby!

Jackie Fuller

Lake