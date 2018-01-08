Tell them you love them

Dear Editor:

Friends, when was the last time you really thought about all of your friends? When have you told them you appreciate their friendship?

Each week we meet people at the grocery store, when we service our car, or even at the gas station. Most Mississippians have a “nodding” acquaintanceship with most people they pass or randomly meet. Then there are the true lifelong friends. Most of us were taught as a small child to be friendly and courteous to everyone we come in contact with. Age teaches us that friends true friends are a invaluable treasure of which you can never have too many.

Many of us have worked in factories where we sat for hours, elbow-to-elbow, with coworkers. These are the times that can change our lives during those hours you talk about your families, your dreams and almost anything to make the day go by. We build relationships with these people that strengthen our character and make us stronger individuals.

Friends, I mean true friends, always want what is best for you. They encourage you, challenge you, support your dreams and over time they become a big part of your life. They know you have struggles, just as they do, and always want the best for you. They are what keeps you going when your kids are sick, your parents are aging, the car breaks down, or your money does not go far enough. They support you when the boss is looking over your shoulder and when layoffs are in the making.

This week I lost two of my true friends that were my mainstays, my sounding boards and my prayer warriors. Brother Leon Everette a retired pastor passed at 91 years old and Estelle Boxx my Sunbeam buddy passed at 95 years old, and both went on to their final reward. They were true to me until the very end. I will surely miss them but I will use the tools I gained from having had them in my life.

If you have those friends who you have not thanked lately please take the time to do that. Time is the one thing we can’t have to much of. Tell them today you love them so that if they are gone tomorrow you will not be sorry.

Carolyn Nester

Forest