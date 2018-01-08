Who are you defending?

Dear Editor:

This arena of counsel sits with heavy concern today as we’re sorting though tough issues that namely excellent people, genuine people, encounter and endure on jobs, as new hires, or life in general. This reminds me of scripture that’s recited to me from a very dear spiritual mentor and friend of mine. A highly distinguished man with integrity and wisdom, Mr. L.A. He stated to me more than seven times from Matthew Chapter 15 and Mark Chapter 7 which says, “But you have made the commandment of God of none effect by your tradition. You hypocrites!

Well did Isaiah prophesy of you saying: These people draw nigh to me with their mouth, and honor me with their lips but their heart is far from me. In vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men — leaving the word of God of none effect by your tradition. But their “heart is far from me.”

What this speaks to us is that the seat of the heart’s energy is compassion which bridges the differences between people. It’s the center of perceptions, the heart softens our mind’s strict judgements. Without the heart’s influence, our mind can become depleted, hard, brittle, uncompromising, and cold. It can lack discernment, stamina, or principles. This is real life people. Every waking second, every moment.

We were in a recent work study with several people and a person spoke of what turned into a crisis and I could certainly identify because I’ve had it happen first hand. What does one do when whom one trusts breaches over to complete unfamiliar offense? Deep seat your ground on the crux of the defensive table! I’ve witnessed people who go above and beyond the call of any duty get to the lowest end of the totem pole, in your face precarious and it’s naked truth obvious antagonism and animosity — crooked, twisted, awry, plain disorderly.

It’s an influx, a state of plethora and this should not be. It shouldn’t be. Period. Some may recite the usual platitudes of well, it happens all the time, just deal with it. Correction! This is my column. There isn’t any room for scathing or condemning. Assume nothing. It isn’t contradiction, it’s shocking honesty. I’ve found it more interesting in this case study that people have temporary or prolonged vulnerabilities that may be an illness or some marginalized issue connected to their well being as others among us take one look and sum up W.R.O.N.G. by their tradition.

I’ve learned that saying and doing the unexpected has the better and most poignant conduit effect that absolutely recalibrates our entire scale of values. So, until our next meeting — who are you defending?

Iris Lyons

Lena