We’re devoted to arming you with the information you need during the COVID-19 pandemic, which now includes giving you the opportunity to ask questions and get answers in real-time.

Each Monday, Will Stribling, Mississippi Today’s healthcare reporter, is taking the noon hour to answer your questions about COVID-19 through our text line.

Below is a selection of reader questions asked during today’s AMA that were answered by Will.

Can the vaccination later sterilize young people?

Currently, no evidence shows that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.

Here’s a link with more info on this.

I had COVID in March just wondering if I would still have antibodies? I got the vaccine.

Current data tells us that the natural antibodies developed after a COVID infection don’t start to weaken until eight months after the infection. Pairing natural antibodies with vaccination is by far the most robust protection you can have, though, so you did the right thing by getting the vaccine. You will likely need to get a booster shot eight months after receiving your second dose though. More details about what the booster program will look like in Mississippi should be released in the coming weeks.

Are they going to close anything down to stop the COVID?

Gov. Tate Reeves vehemently opposes any shutdown orders, and they’re very unpopular on the local level as well, so you’re unlikely to see any shutdowns here in Mississippi to limit the spread. Mask mandates at the local level are a possibility, but still very slim.

Do you think the FDA approval will have a positive affect on MS vaccinations? Will we see any vaccine mandates for public schools and colleges?

I hope so! There are a lot of folks who’ve said that they were waiting for FDA approval, so we’ll see if they stay true to that. The vaccination rate in Mississippi has increased significantly each week over the past month, so I’m interested to see if we see an even higher increase than normal over the next few weeks.

Can I get a booster Im 79 years old and had my 2 KD Moderna on February 9 2021

More details about what the booster program looks like in Mississippi will come out in the coming weeks. We’ll be sure to cover that as more info becomes available. It’s looking like healthcare workers will get the first boosters, and you’d be in the second group of older folks who were vaccinated early this year.

I had the Johnson and Johnson shot. Can I get a booster of another shot?

More details about what the booster program looks like in Mississippi will come out in the coming weeks. We’ll be sure to cover that as more info becomes available.

Health experts say that boosters are likely to be needed for people who got J&J and that more data should be available in the next several weeks. Whether that will be a Johnson booster, or one of the mRNA vaccines, I don’t know.

Does the covid vaccine have a form of sulfa in it?

Information from the manufacturer states that sulphonamide antibiotics are not used in the manufacturing process of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Will the vaccine soon be a requirement or will it stay our choice? Im vaccinated but just curious.

Some businesses, mostly in the healthcare field, are requiring their employees to get vaccinated and some colleges outside Mississippi are requiring it of their students. The U.S. military will move to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for all service members now that the Pfizer vaccine has full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the Pentagon’s top spokesperson announced today.

There isn’t going to be any kind of public mandate that covers everyone.

What side effects should I expect from my booster shot in November?

None any different than the side effects (if any) that you experienced when getting the vaccine originally. More info.

Do I need to take a Covid test after I have Covid 19 to return to society?

No, you should be fine to “return to society” after the 10-14 day quarantine period after testing positive for the virus. More info.

I have had the Johnson vaccine. Do I need to get antibody tested and maybe a Booster. I am 70 and has asthma

Getting your antibody levels tested is a great idea for everyone, especially if you’re older and/or immunocompromised. If your antibody levels are low, you can ask your doctor about getting a booster shot.

How long should a vaccinated person who was exposed to COVID quarantine? And how long should a vaccinated person with mild or no symptoms who tested positive quarantine?

In both situations, a 14-day quarantine period is recommended. In Mississippi, per an order from State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, infected people are required to quarantine for at least 10 days. Those who fail to comply with the order could face a fine or jail time.

More info.

My husband plans to get the vaccine today. When will he need to get the second dose. What are studies showing that may be the safest. He is 46 and as we know has not had Covid ever.

He should get his second dose two weeks after receiving the first dose. Two weeks after that, he’ll have developed really robust protection against the virus.

When will boosters be available?

More information on what the booster program will look like in Mississippi should come out in the coming weeks. We will keep y’all updated as new information becomes available.

Should 86 year get 3rd vaccine b4 8 months?

You can talk to your doctor about testing your antibody levels to see if a booster is needed before they are rolled out for everyone.

I got an email this morning from someone purporting to be an MD. He said that there have been extensive severe side effects with the Moderna vaccine. Are these allegations true?

That isn’t true at all. COVID-19 vaccines have been subjected to the same rigorous process for evaluating safety and effectiveness as any other vaccine approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. More safety information about the vaccines can be found here.

How long should a vaccinated person who was exposed to COVID quarantine? And how long should a vaccinated person with mild or no symptoms who tested positive quarantine?

In both situations, a 14-day quarantine period is recommended. In Mississippi, per an order from State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, infected people are required to quarantine for at least 10 days. Those who fail to comply with the order could face a fine or jail time.

More info.

If you have been vaccinated and get the virus can you get it again for the second time?

Yes, it is possible, but exceedingly rare.

Which vaccine would you recommend for someone in there early 30s?

Either of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) offer the best protection. Pfizer was granted full FDA approval today if that would factor into your decision. That’s the one I got.

-- Article credit to Will Stribling of Mississippi Today --