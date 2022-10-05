East Central Community College fell to Southwest 24-20 in yet another close MACCC matchup.

A 17-play drive ended in a Tres Ladner, chip shot field goal for Southwest.

ECCC (0-5, 0-3) answered with a 29-yard field goal from Brandon Gilliam. A Jaylin Thompson interception set up a 38-yard Gilliam field goal.

Southwest (2-3, 1-2) tried to tie the game going into the half, but the Warriors blocked a field goal. Michael Coats Jr. scooped up the block and returned it 85 yards for a score, giving the Warriors a 13-3 lead at the break.

Cameron Davis connected on a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ty Moore to cut the lead to 13-10.

Thompson took his second pick to the house 56-yards giving ECCC a 20-10 lead.

The Bears cut the lead once again, this time on a scooping up a fumble and scoring early in the fourth.

After a missed field goal, the Bears marched 80-yards finished off by a Davis to Drekevion Ander touchdown score from 20-yards out to take the lead.

Tori Mulkey and Jaylin Wash also had interceptions. TJ Thompson wrapped up 11 tackles and Javonta Stewart posted 10. Peyton Posey (Union) led the Warriors with two and a half tackles for loss.