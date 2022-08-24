The Yellowjackets will get a stern test this week as they travel to defending 2A champion Scott Central on Friday.

Scott Central opened the season with a 44-18 win over Morton.

“They are on a 16-game winning streak which is the longest in Mississippi and have almost everybody back on offense,” Union coach Jordan Wren said. “They will probably be the most athletic defense we will play, and they are really physical. It will be a good test for us to see where we are at. Honestly, they may be the best team in the South from 1A through 5A. They are that good and would hold their own against anybody.”

Last year, Scott Central went 15-0 and beat Union 34-15 in the second game of the season.