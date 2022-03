Sebastopol’s Kari Michaels led the Bobcats to a 5-1 win over division foe, French Camp, with a double, home run and 3 RBI's. Below left, Michaels watches the home run, and above, the team celebrates as he crosses home plate.

Later in the week, bottom, Jacob Williams (pictured at first base) pitched a complete game no-hitter with 11 strikeouts against French Camp in a 5 - 0 win to sweep the season series.