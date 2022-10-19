Adelyne Bennett McKay, of Olive Branch, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 14, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 73. Visitation is Wednesday, October 19, from 4-7 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home in Olive Branch, MS. Services will be held Thursday, October 20, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with a graveside ceremony and interment at 3:30 p.m. at Andrews Chapel Cemetery at 4050 Liberty Road in Ethelsville, AL.

Addi was born in Columbus, MS, on November 10, 1948. A self-proclaimed “military brat,” her father’s career in the Air Force afforded her the opportunity to see and live in many places throughout the United States and in England. This fostered a love for other cultures and customs, and she carried many idioms and expressions from those experiences with her throughout life. Of all the places she visited, she was quick to say the highlight of her life was a 2019 trip to Jerusalem and the Holy Land. She was delighted to walk in the same footsteps as Jesus did during His earthly ministry.

Addi was a 1966 graduate of S.D. Lee High School in Columbus. She completed her Bachelor of Science at Mississippi University for Women in 1975, and a Master of Education from Mississippi State University in 1979. She also held a Specialists degree in Elementary Education. Addi was a lifelong educator, dedicating more than 35 years of service to students ranging in age from 5 to 65. She had an outgoing spirt and never met a stranger. Her laugh was contagious, and she brought love and joy to all who knew her.

She was an active member of Mineral Wells United Methodist Church in Olive Branch where she faithfully served the Lord and cherished doing life alongside her faith family. She had many pastimes over the years, including playing the piano, cross-stitching, knitting, and watching and reading murder mysteries from Alfred Hitchcock and Perry Mason to John Grisham. She was quick-witted, with a keen grasp of the English language — a formidable opponent for any seasoned Scrabble player or challenging crossword puzzle. Addi deeply loved American and British literature, sharing this passion with her many students. She had a green thumb, learning the art of flower gardening from her mother.

Addi is survived by her four children, all of whom — to her joy — are born-again Christians: daughter, Christina Renee Harrell of Asheville, NC; son, John Bennett Harrell of Petal, MS; daughters, Suzanne McKay Sabbatini (Shane) and Lindsey McKay Shepard (Caleb), both of Olive Branch; one brother, Charles Dowdle Bennett of New York City, NY; and former husband, Danny Hoyt McKay of Louisville. She was “Mimi” to 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She doted on her dog, Bessie, who loved her unconditionally. Addi had countless family members and friends who will forever cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her father, Terry Wall Bennett; mother, Addie Lee Dowdle Bennett; former husband, John Louis Harrell; and daughter-in-law, Darlene Renee Harrell.

Addi was blessed with a generous, giving spirit and donated to many charities. Contributions may be made in her memory to one of the charities that were close to her heart: American Family Association, American Cancer Society, and the Alzheimer’s Association.