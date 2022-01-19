Services for Ms. Brieah Sistrunk Pigg were held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol. Burial was held at High Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Jerry Germany officiated.

Visitation was held on Sunday, from 1:30-3:00 pm, prior to Chapel services at Milling Funeral Home.

Ms. Brieah Sistrunk Pigg, age 41 of Sebastopol, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Survivors include one son, Kade Pigg of Edinburg; one granddaughter, Aubern Elizabeth Pigg of Philadelphia; mother, Debra Gainey of Flowood; two brothers, Brian Sistrunk (Kate) of Madison and Mitchell Sistrunk of Brandon. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Ms. Brieah Sistrunk Pigg is preceded in death by her father, Vinton Sistrunk and stepfather, Joe Herrin.

Ms. Brieah Sistrunk Pigg will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, niece, and friend. Brieah was a very selfless person, always putting others first. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of God in Edinburg.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, an organization that Brieah supported.