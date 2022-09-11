Dennis Leon Squires passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, at Mississippi Care Center in Raleigh. His family was by his side. He was 89.

Dennis had a distinctive voice and an infectious laugh. He loved to share —whether it was a joke, butterbeans, the fish he caught at Eagle Lake, or a seat at the bountiful table in his home. He loved growing things — from his garden to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was an old-school fisherman, but on a day long ago when his five-year-old grandson became attached to a fish they caught, the serious fisherman released the fish, wished it well, and walked home holding nothing but his grandson’s small hand. He was like that — malleable by the love around him.

He loved being in the woods — whether squirrel hunting or cutting firewood. He loved playing cards, Mexican Train dominoes, a good practical joke, and doting on his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a long-time member and deacon of Ephesus Baptist Church in the Ringgold community, where he taught children’s Sunday School for many years, and enjoyed helping in the Nursery.

Dennis was born March 3, 1933, in Morton to his parents James Bryant Squires and Emma Stuart Squires. He was the sixth of seven children.

He was a Specialist E-4 in the U.S. Army, serving from 1953 through 1956. He served in Korea and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the Presidential Unit Citation.

He worked for and retired from the National Forest Service as a radio technician after 30 years of service. He continued to work in the community cutting yards, helping where he was needed which he eventually turned into a business. He was happiest when he was working.

He married Nellie Hazel Greer on Jan. 18, 1955, after a whirlwind three-week romance. They celebrated their 67th anniversary earlier this year — and, as he would tell anyone who would listen, he loved her more with every passing day.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ruby Squires Barfield, and his brothers, James Squires, Bud Squires, Bryant Nookie Squires, and Russell Squires.

He is survived by his wife Hazel Greer Squires; his sister, Elizabeth Sis Squires Waggoner, his five children: Vicki (Darryl) Taylor, Lake; Ronda (Bill) Holden, Puckett; Alan Squires, Forest; Cheryl McNeil, Brandon and Gina (Steve) Mangum, Morton; his ten grandchildren: Mark (Julie) Taylor, Flowood; Jeremy Taylor, Lake; Trey (Casey) McNeil, New York City; Lee (Brandi) Mangum, Morton; Erin (Ben) Zieren, Flowood; Amanda (Justin) Miles, Lake; Teri (Evan) Wolf, Chaparral, New Mexico; Greg (Casey) Mangum, Morton; Cole McNeil, Madison; Evan (Morgan) Mangum, Morton; his 18 great-grandchildren: Shannon Taylor, Rheagan Taylor, Riley Taylor, Lillianna Taylor, Ellie Taylor, Holden Wolf, Sarah Wolf, Cullen Zieren, Mary Zieran, Maggie McNeil, Emma McNeil, Kenzi Mangum, Haylee Brooke Mangum, Presley Mangum, Peyton Mangum, Marleigh Grayce Mangum, Parker Mangum, Leighton Mangum, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ephesus Baptist Church, and the funeral service was at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, also at Ephesus. The family encourages those wishing to remember him to make contributions in his memory to Gideons P.O. Box 804 Forest, MS 39074, or the Alzheimer’s Research 855 S Pear Orchard Rd #501, Ridgeland, MS 39157.

OTT & LEE Funeral Home of Forest is honored to serve the family of Mr. Dennis Squires.