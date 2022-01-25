Donna Thomas Hunt went to be with her Savior on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Donna was born to her parents, Jim and Offie Thomas of Kosciusko on December 12, 1959. She was a graduate of Kosciusko High School and Mississippi State University where she was a member of Delta Gamma fraternity along with her daughters, nieces and many friends. She was also a member of La Petite Club and a charter member of the Junior Auxiliary of Scott County where she served as president.

Donna epitomized a true Proverbs 31 woman throughout her battle with cancer. A believer in faith over fear, Donna was strong in her Christian beliefs and served as a member of the Forest Presbyterian Church.

Donna, along with her husband Ricky, was known in Forest as the owner of The Soda Fountain, Mr. Discount Drugs and Prima Donna’s. Most recently, Donna shared her love of literature and art as a teacher at East Rankin Academy.

Donna will be remembered for her talent as an artist and for her love of traveling. Donna was much like her art: bold at times and soft at others. Often a little bit outside the lines but in the best way. Being close to Donna could move you like art. You could see different perspectives and feel ten different emotions at once. She left an impression. Like any piece of art it was not perfect but it was the details you grew to love. Like how her laughter could fill any space and every space and the whole space. And the way she demanded everyone to have fun until they did. And they did. They always did. While she could whip together a good time, she could also be still and listen. As much as her home or fair cabin or Soda Fountain was open, so was her heart. She shaped a community with her chicken salad and her red booths that welcomed all. She shaped many a childhood with a place to have parties and beanie babies and milkshakes. She shaped students in the classroom with her words and her paintbrush. She shaped her three children and grandchildren as their fun loving nonstop “Nonna”. Her impact and legacy will forever live on. She is and forever will be a work of art.

She is preceded in death by one infant son: John Thomas Hunt and her father: Jim Thomas.

She is survived by her husband: Ricky Hunt of Forest; three children: Lauren (Jonathan) Lunati of Germantown, TN; Leslie (Jordan) Gunn of Hoover, AL and Geoffrey (Mallory) Hunt of Forest; four grandchildren: Emma and Adeline Lunati of Germantown, TN and Stanton and Isabel Gunn of Hoover, AL; her mother: Offie Thomas (David) Oakes of Kosciusko; two brothers: Eddie (Angela) Thomas of Kosciusko and David (Lillian) Thomas of Carthage and several nieces and nephews.

In honor of Donna, donations may be made to Forest Presbyterian Church, 337 East First St., Forest, MS 39074, or Beautiful Feet Ministries, 1709 E Hattie St, Fort Worth, TX 76104.