Earnest Lavell Lee, 90, of Polkville, MS passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, on Friday, December 31, 2021. Visitation was held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS with the service immediately following in the Wolf Funeral Services Chapel. Bro. Zach Kilpatrick and Bro. Aaron Safley officiated. Burial was at First Baptist Cemetery, Polkville, MS under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services, Morton, MS.

Earnest was born to Helton and Novis Lee on November 11, 1931. A graduate of Polkville High School in 1950, Earnest went on to pursue a long and successful career in the poultry industry in both production and sales. During his career he received numerous awards with the most meaningful being Salesman of the Year from the Mississippi Poultry Association in 1987 and was a Mason for many years. Mr. Lee retired in 2004 from Merial Select after 21 years and slowed down to enjoy life on the farm that he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by both parents and siblings, Alice Ruth Purvis, Merle Foster, Infant girl Lee, and Herman Lee.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Willie Mae Lee; children, Betty Beard (Dan) of Morton, and Randy Lee (Lisa) of Polkville; brother Howard Lee (Bobbie); grandchildren Mandi Arinder (Deckie) of Brandon, Ben Lee (Gretchen) of Polkville, Lee Beard (Devin) of Morton, Adriane Brannan (Bubba) of Magee, Allie Mullins (Stephen) of Mendenhall; great grandchildren Haze and Haden Arinder, Trace Brannan, Chyles and Carson Lee, Avery Marshall Beard, and Lane and Miley Kate Mullins.

The family request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Memory Wall at www.wolffuneral-services.com.