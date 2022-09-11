Gynelle Bradford, age 92, a resident of Forest, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, in Madden following a brief illness.

Funeral services were conducted at 1 pm Friday, November 4, 2022, from the chapel of the OTT & LEE Funeral Home in Forest with interment following in the Ephesus Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Chris Harrison officiated. Visitation was held at the funeral home from 11 am till the service time.

She was born on March 10, 1930, in Neshoba County to her parents Maude Strickland Watkins. She later married Zeb Bradford, and together they raised a family and had a wonderful life. She loved quilting, painting, sewing, knitting, and of course as she was raising a family, she loved gardening and being outdoors. She loved spending time with her family and visiting friends She was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother, Angus Watkins, and 2 sisters, Claudie Jolly and Louise Flowers.

Survivors include her 4 children; Billy Bradford (Carol) of Pelahatchie, Jimmy Bradford (Ruby), Tom Bradford all of Hillsboro, and Barbara Squartsoff (Harold) of Kenai, AK. One brother, Gerald “Jerry” Watkins of Shreveport, LA, and a legacy of 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and a very “dear friend” Magdalena Moore

Pallbearers are Bruce Warren, Chris Bradford, Chris Bagley, Dr. Minor Pace, Kenneth Rary Robinson, Robby Bradford, and Ray Bradford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ephesus Baptist Church 3535 Ephesus Road Forest, MS 39074.