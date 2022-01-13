Mrs. Hester Brogdon Gardner, age 93 and a resident of the Harperville Community passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the S.E. Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest.

Funeral services were conducted at 10:30 am Monday, January 10, 2022, from the Harperville Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby McKay and Bro. Gary Wyatt officiating. Pianist Mrs. Irene Martin provided special music for the funeral ceremony. Visitation was held from 9 am till service time at the church. Interment followed the service in the Harperville Memorial Park under the direction of OTT & LEE Funeral Home of Forest.

Mrs. Gardner was born on August 17, 1928, during the last days of the Coolidge presidency to her loving parents Perry Bennett and Alma Miller Bennett in Scott County. She grew up in rural Scott County. Mrs. Gardner had worked for the State of Mississippi Dept. of Health as a medical aide. She was an example of the Proverbs 31 woman in every area of her life as her Christian faith was demonstrated throughout her lifetime. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. After her retirement, she became a trusted and sought-after caregiver for numerous patients in this area where she exemplified compassion and loving care to everyone she served. Her gentleness and kindness will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a faithful member of the Harperville Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Buster Brogdon and John E. Gardner, son David Brogdon, sister Carlene Thrash, and brother, Mike Bennett, stepdaughter, Peggy Clements, and step-sons John L. Gardner and Martin V. Gardner.

Survivors include her daughter Rose Brogdon McCullough (Percy) of Vicksburg, son Jones Brogdon (Robin) of Moselle, sister Mavis Withers of Morton, brother Nolan Bennett (Faye) of Isom, KY, stepdaughters Betty Clements, Brenda Bassett, and Diane Johnson, step daughters-in-law Cathy Sue Gardner and Pat Jordan. She also leaves behind a legacy of 7 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.

Pallbearers were Buster Brogdon, Darrell Brogdon, Michael Brogdon, Josiah Brogdon, Zachary McKeown, and Colby Brogdon. Honorary pallbearers and precious friends, Pat Brock, Ducky and John McCarty.