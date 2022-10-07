James D. Mitchell, age 51, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest, MS. Visitation was held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 1:50 PM at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Services followed at 2:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Lawrence, MS. Bro. Bobby Everett and Bro. Chris Spence officiated under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

James was a life long resident of Newton County. His nickname was Snake, he never met a stranger, and would help or try to help anyone who needed it. Even after suffering a stroke, he rode around the community on his blue mule and continued to help people. He loved his work as a mechanic.

James was born to Donald Howard Mitchell and Brunette Usry Mitchell on April 4, 1971, in Forest, MS. He is Survived by his mother, Brunette Mitchell of Lake, MS; children, Trevor Mitchell (Sara) of Lake, MS, Taylor Mitchell of Decatur, MS; brother, Howard Mitchell (Stacey) of Lake, MS; sister, Amy Hollingsworth (Michael) of Lake, MS; one grandchild, Huntleigh Mitchell; nephews, Colton Mitchell (Jordan), Matt Mitchell; Dalton, Colby, Cooper Hollingsworth; niece, Dakota Ellis (Logan); great nieces Carolina Ellis and Adley Mitchell.

Pallbearers ere Dalton Hollingsworth, Colby Hollingsworth, Michael Hollingsworth, Matt Mitchell, Colton Mitchell and Danny Edmonds. Honorary pallbearers will be Cooper Hollingsworth, John Mitchell, Bodie Frederick, Greg Hollingsworth and Logan Ellis.

