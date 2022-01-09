Mr. Jimmy Dale Gibbs, age 82, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence in Lake, MS. Visitation was held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS and Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 2:50 PM at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Lawrence, MS. Services took place at 3:00 PM at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Lawrence, MS. Burial followed at Pine Ridge Baptist Cemetery in Lawrence, MS. Bro. Bobby Everett and Bro. Danny Dickerson officiated under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Mr. Gibbs was born to Fred Gibbs and Josie Shoemaker Gibbs on June 29, 1940 in Newton County, MS. He was a lifelong resident of the Gibbstown Community. Mr. Gibbs hobby was working and he was known as the “Truss Man” as he built trusses for many years. He was one of the founding members of the Gibbstown-Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department.

Mr. Gibbs was preceded in death by his son, James Michael Gibbs; parents, Fred and Josie Gibbs; brother, Samuel Wilson Gibbs. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jimmie Dale Gibbs of Lake, MS; three sons, Toby Gibbs (M’ Lee) of Lake, MS, Chris “Gibby” Gibbs (Dorothy) of Lake, MS, and Billy Gibbs (Renee) of Lake, MS; daughter-in-law Tammy Gibbs-Doughty of Forest, MS; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Jim Savell, William Savell, Robert Savell, Danny Thompson, Michael Thompson, Chris Thompson.

We Welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our memory wall at www.wolffuneralservices.com