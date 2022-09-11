February 7, 1934, to November 1, 2022

John Rushing Jr. died peacefully at his home in Ridgeland, MS on November 1, 2022. John was born to Annie and John Moon Rushing Sr. in Scott County as the youngest of 6. He graduated from Forest High School in 1953, and from there, his love of football took him to the State All Star Game in Jackson, MS. John played football for East Central Junior College on Scholarship for 2 years. He then went on to attend Mississippi College until he married his high school sweetheart, Jobyna Scales of Forest, MS and then joined the Army Security Agency as a cryptographer. He was sent to Germany in this service where his wife, Jobyna Scales Rushing, and son, 9-month-old Johnny III joined him for two years. While there they were blessed with their only daughter Chris Ann. After military service and returning to their hometown of Forest, MS, John worked as Regional Manager of Tower Loan Brokers and they were blessed with two more sons, William Blake and David Bryon. Eventually, John opened his own company, Tower Finance Inc. in Forest and Newton. Later, John acquired Forest Furniture Market and appliance store that he owned for several years.

When John retired, Johnny III and Bryon Rushing took over the companies in Forest and Newton. In the next several years, John and Jobyna acquired a condo in Orange Beach, AL, where they enjoyed retirement for 18 years. During that time, John and Jobyna moved from Forest to Ridgeland to be closer to their grandchildren.

John was an avid bridge player and belonged to a men’s bridge club in Jackson, MS for many years. He loved to fish and enjoyed many family cookouts at Cooper Lake near Morton as well as watching football in addition to multiple sports. He was a superfan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs where his oldest brother graduated. He loved his family and children enormously and was generous to a fault. Known as Pop to his grandchildren, John spent many hours attending events for his grands and greats and often rewarded good grades with financial incentives. Pop fully invested in the education of his grandchildren, and all enjoyed college educations due to his generosity. He was truly loved and admired for his character and faith, and desire for a Christian home for his wife and children. They were active members of the Forest Baptist Church until moving to Ridgeland when they joined the First Baptist Church of Madison and have been active for many years.

John Rushing is preceded in death by his parents, Annie and Johnny Rushing, Sr., his siblings, JC Rushing, Theron Rushing, Tinsy Lucas, Grace McAdory, and James Rushing. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jobyna Scales Rushing, his children, Johnny Rushing III., wife-Deborah, Chris Ann Rushing Chapman, husband-Keith, William Blake Rushing, wife-Ann, David Bryon Rushing, wife- Kristy; and 4 grandchildren, John Shelton Bounds, Elizabeth Ann Bounds-Dahl, Laura Ashley Rushing, and Regan Hope Rushing, and 3 great grandchildren- Savannah Grace Bounds, Harper Jo Bounds, and Nora Mae Bounds; and several beloved step-grands: Chase Chapman, Charles Clark, Candi Clark, Kenneth Clark, Victoria Murchie, and Anthony McClelland.

Funeral services were conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Chapel of Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest, MS. Visitation was held at 1:00 p.m. until time for service.