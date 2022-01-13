John W. Ray, 68, of Jackson, Mississippi, passed away Friday January 07, 2022 at Forest Hill Nursing Home. He was born Friday, April 17, 1953 in Indianola, Mississippi.

Visitation was held on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest. Graveside Service was held Monday, January 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Seneasha Cemetery, Goodman, MS. Bro. David Ray and Francis Clark officiated the services. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest was in charge of arrangements.

He was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Mittie Ray; his brother Roy Earl Ray.

Survivors include his sisters, Patricia Clark (Francis), Nadine Meek, Margaret Kennedy Jane Owen, Brenda Parodi, Teresa Boykin (James); his brothers, Charles Ray, David Ray (Lenora), Willie Ray, his niece Karen Ulmer (John).

Pallbearers were Francis Clark, David Ray, John Ulmer, Karen Ulmer, Scotty Tabb. Honorary Pallbearer Mary Clark.