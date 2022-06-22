Services for Mr. Jonathan Corley were held at 10:00 am on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial was held in Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Bro. Jason Price officiated.

Visitation was held from 9:30-10:00 am on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Jonathan Eugene Corley was born January 14, 1987 to Martin and Linda Corley. Jonathan went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2022.

Jonathan graduated with honors from Sebastopol High School in 2004. He was a team member of the National 4-H Rifle Competition that won state and placed in the National Competition. He attended East Central Community College for 1½ years. He worked for Davaco Inc. for 13 ½ years as a product merchandiser. He also worked for McGaugh Construction as a carpenter’s helper and wifi solution as an internet installer.

Jonathan lived by the motto of “Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.” Jonathan was always going out of his way to help others, often sacrificing things he needed to supply the needs of others. He was a man with a loving, big heart.

Survivors include his wife, Ashley Corley of Dixon, mother, Linda Corley of Sebastopol, two brothers, Stephen Corley of Rusk, TX and Jeremy Corley (Katie) of Sebastopo; one 1 sister, Jennifer Leighann Jackson (Anthony) of Brandon; three stepchildren, Mymphis Netherland, Lawson Netherland, and Garrett Netherland; two aunts, Carol Corley of Hendersonville, NC and Gloria Boozer of Carthage; two uncles, Bobby Lathem (Dee) of Florence and Skip Lathem (Ruth) of Brandon.

Mr. Jonathan Corley is preceded in death by his sister, Emily Corley; brother, Shannon Corley; father, Martin Corley; paternal grandparents, Victor and Betty Corley; and maternal grandparents, Jim and Leona Lathem.

Pallbearers were Michael Lathem, Christopher Lathem, Clay Beauchamp, Dewayne McGaugh, Terrell Pickett, Scot King, and Bubba Graham.