Joyce Bridges Posey, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born on March 8, 1933 in Walters, Oklahoma to William Dee Bridges and Edna Era Hart Bridges. She graduated from Walters High School and attended Cameron College. She later worked at Rankin Medical Center and River Oaks Hospital as a phlebotomist and supervisor in their labs until her retirement at the age of 76.

Joyce was a member of First Baptist Church of Madison. She enjoyed cooking, working in the yard, crafting and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Posey; and her son, Larry Brent Posey.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Keith S. Posey and Tesa Berry (Gene); grandchildren, Jonathan Brent Posey (Jessica), Dana Berry Rives (Chandler), Matthew Posey Berry (Anne Caroline), Michael Wayne Posey (Marion) and Andrew Carroll Berry (Hannah); and great grandchildren, Silas Brent Posey, Amelia Elise Posey, Mila Joyce Posey, McRae Frances Berry and Brighton Elizabeth Rives.

Visitation was held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi. The funeral service followed at 2:00 pm in the chapel.