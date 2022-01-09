Kerry Boykin, age 73, and a lifelong resident of Forest died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, from the chapel of the OTT & LEE Funeral Home of Forest with interment following in the Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. till service time at the funeral home. Rev. Jerry Lewis officiated.

Kerry was born on Friday, April 15, 1949, in Smith County to his parents Jerry Lester and Alan Boykin. Kerry was a member of Homewood Church. Kerry retired in 2012, where he owned and operated a very successful used car business in Forest for many years. He enjoyed life to the fullest every day of his life. A man of integrity, he loved helping people and sharing stories about his experiences. His greatest love, besides his faith, was his family. Kerry dearly loved his family. His wit and humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter; Shelia Boykin Mazrt.

Survivors include his “significant other” Shelia Stewart of Forest, who was with Kerry for 19 years, and whom he highly regarded; son, Mike (Christie) Boykin of Forest, stepchildren; Angela (J.T.) Cooper, and Renee (Jay) Gilliam all of Pelahatchie, siblings, Jimmy Boykin, Lanora Burrell, and Ruby Watkins. Kerry also leaves a legacy of 7 grandchildren; Cole (Brandi) Irby, Anna Grace Boykin, Luke Boykin, Ainsley Cooper, Arlie Cooper, Maggi Gilliam, and Jayse Gilliam, 2 great-grandchildren; Grayson Irby and Molly Irby.

Pallbearers were Dylan Shoemaker, Jay Gilliam, Luke Boykin, Cole Irby, Austin Luke, and Paul Morehead. Honorary pallbearers were Jayse Gilliam and J.T. Cooper.

Ott & Lee Funeral Home of Forest is honored to serve the family of Kerry Boykin.