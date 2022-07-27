Funeral services for Linda D. Wilkerson were held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 10:30 am at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Forest. Burial followed in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery at Lake. Rev. Larry Duncan officiated.

Mrs. Wilkerson, age 71, of Forest, was a native of Union, and was educated in the Union School System. She was a homemaker and provided for her family, whom she loved, especially her grandchildren. Favorite past times were reading and spending time with her family. She was a Christian and a Baptist by faith. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Wilkerson, Jr.; son, Todd Wilkerson; father, RoseOliver Sudduth; mother, Lou Rich Pace; brother, Ronnie Sudduth; sister, Patty Sue Sudduth.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Wilkerson (Vickey) and Marty Wilkerson, both of Forest; daughters, Cassandra Wilkerson of Forest, and Frenda Stroud (John) of Lake; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, James Sudduth (Glenda) and Randy Sudduth, both of Forest; her sister-in-law, Darnell Sudduth of Bay Springs.

Pallbearers were Dewayne Sudduth, James Sudduth, Jacob Sudduth, Josh Sudduth, Justin Sudduth, and Jason Usry.

Visitation was Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 2:30 pm until 4:30 pm at the funeral home.

Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest is in charge of arrangements.