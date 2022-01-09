Mrs. Shelia Warren, age 73, a resident of Forest, but formerly of Morton passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Medical City Hospital in Fort Worth, TX. Her visitation was held Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton. Chapel service was held at 2 p.m. from the Ott & Lee Chapel in Morton with graveside following at Morton Memorial Gardens. Bro. Joe Crane officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

Mrs. Warren was born in Seminary, MS on August 31, 1948. She was a purchasing agent at B.C. Rogers from 1978-1999 when she retired. Shelia loved her fur babies and would take strays in just because she loved animals so much. She was a hairdresser by trade and worked in Morton when she first moved there. Shelia will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Sanford Eugene Warren, Sr.; parents, James “C.G.” Thompson and Elizabeth Logan Thompson Strickland.

She is survived by her children, Sanford Eugene Warren, Jr. and wife, Brenda and Debra Chamberlain; 5 grandchildren, Benjamin, Nicholas, Rebecca, Jonathan and Stacey; 2 great grandchildren; best friend, Wanda Chipley and a host of friends.

Honorary pallbearers were Greg Butler, Roger Prestage, Paul Boxx, James Jones, Dwight Hughes, Houston Westerfield, Chris Jones, Dr. Charles Edwards and Jessie Prestage.