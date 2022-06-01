Ozella Milling Weems, 103, passed away December 23, 2021, in Newton, Ms. Visitation was held at Wolf Funeral Services, Lake, Mississippi, on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 1:30 - 2:30 P. M. There was a graveside service at 3:30 P. M. at Homewood Methodist Cemetery in Scott County, Mississippi. Bro. David Slaughter officiated.

Mrs. Weems was a native of Newton County, Mississippi, born on February 10, 1918. She was the daughter of William Clark “Billy” Milling and Ella Elizabeth Hogan.

She was a beloved gospel singer who teamed with several local gospel artists, along with her late husband, Willie Talmage Weems, to sponsor gospel singing conventions throughout the Mississippi region. Her soaring soprano voice was often heard in the choir at Forest Methodist Church. Ozella also owned her own beauty shop in Forest, working until she was 80 years old. Many will remember her for the meals and care she provided to her friends and community.

She lived in Forest most of her adult life, making lifelong friends and building relationships with those families and their children. Even as adults, those children remained in her life and cherished her.

Ozella was nearly 104 years old when she passed away. During her life she saw many wonders and changes in the world around her. These included the right for women to vote, space travel and especially developments in technology such as radio and television. Her late husband Willie Weems was instrumental in bringing this technology to the Forest, Mississippi, area.

Ozella is survived by her nephew Andy Milling (Suzanne), who was an important part of her later years, providing assistance and love. Also included in her extended family are a niece, Nancy Graham (Harold) and a nephew Clark Milling (Linda). Four generations of great-nieces and great-nephews will remember Aunt Ozella for her red hair and vibrant personality. A great-nephew Tony Rondan of Michigan held a special place in her heart as well. Very special friends include Lib Hill, Donna McClendon, Rita Parker, Erline Robinson, and Dan Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings, as well as her first husband, Karey Graham.

Pallbearers were Bill Graham, Robert Stewart, Marty Stevens, Drew Stevens, Tony Rondan, and Brian Robinson. Wolf Funeral Services was in charge of services.

