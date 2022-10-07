Patricia Lucille Kaskie, 92, passed away on May 18, 2022, at Methodist West Hospital in Houston,Texas, following a short illness.

Patricia was born in Elmira, New York on July 6, 1929. After graduating from high school, she worked for Corning Glass Company. Patricia then accepted a civil service position in Heidelberg, Germany where she met Army Sergeant First Class Donald Kaskie from Iowa. They were married in Heidelberg in 1951. After returning to the U.S., Don’s career with Cudahy Packing Company took them to Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and finally Forest, Mississippi. Patricia and Don raised eight children and were founding members of Saint Michael Catholic Church. When Don passed away in 2011, Patricia moved to Houston where four of her children and three grandchildren lived. Until her passing, she was a resident at Parkway Place, an independent senior living community.

Survivors include her children: Michael (Chanda) Kaskie, Rogers, AR; Kathleen Risher, Houston, TX; Mark Kaskie, Forest, MS; Julianne France, Houston, TX; Kristin (Al) Hagan, Troup, TX; and Daniel (Alicia) Kaskie, Richmond, TX; six grandchildren: Katie Hodges, Crystal Springs, MS; Rachel Kaskie, Buies Creek, NC; Mitchell Kaskie, Dallas, TX; Adam France, Houston, TX; Allison (Rob) Peregrino, Chicago, IL; and Ryan France, Gales Ferry, CT; and four great-grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Donald, sons Stephen and Brian, grandson Andrew, parents Francis and Elsie Packard, and three brothers and three sisters.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Forest on Friday, July 22 at 10:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to gather after the service at the parish hall.

For those who wish to do so, memorials may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church or Catholic Charities, in lieu of flowers.