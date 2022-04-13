Mrs. Patsy Kelly, age 77, passed away on Wednesday April 6, 2022 at her residence in Morton, MS. Visitation was held on Sunday April 10, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:50 PM and the services at 3:00 PM in the chapel at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Burial followed at Branch Baptist Cemetery. Officiating was Bro. Paul Smith under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Mrs. Kelly was born to Henry Kersh and Fannie Louise Crapps on November 29, 1944. She was lifelong resident of Morton, MS, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Morton, MS. Patsy was a 1962 graduate of Morton High School and furthered her education at East Central Community College and later graduated from Fondren Beauty School. She married her husband Lee Kelly in 1965 and enjoyed a wonderful 44 years of marriage. In the 1970’s they started K &K Grocery which later became Fairway Foods in Morton, MS. She retired in 2004 and went home to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her Parents, Henry and Louise Kersh, Stepmother Ophelia Kersh, Husband, Lee Kelly, Sister, Dean Everett and Grandson, Tyler Kelly. She is survived by her Sons Patrick Kelly (Cindy) Morton, MS, and Joe Lane Kelly of Morton, MS, Nephews Bill Everett, and Kevin Everett, Grandchildren McKenzie and Chase Edwards, Madison and John Barbar, Ashton and Lacy Smith, Abbey Kelly and her great-grandchildren Easton and Everlee Smith.

Pallbearers will be Patrick Kelly, Joe Lane Kelly, Chase Edwards, Jonathan Barber, Miles Porter and Brian Gordon.

