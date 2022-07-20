Roy Blissett, Jr. passed away on July 10, 2022, at the age of 77.

Roy was born on March 24, 1944, the son of Roy Blissett, Sr. and Lottie Mae Hall Blissett. He retired from LeTourneau after 43 years of service. He liked to hunt and fish, especially in the Mississippi River. He loved gardening and farming and kept donkeys and goats. He was a member of Wayside Baptist Church where he served as Deacon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Peggy Rogers Blissett and son-in-law Benji Crawford.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Linda Blissett, daughters Pennye Landers (Kelly), Brenda Foster (Don) and Lisa Crawford, grandchildren Reagan Foster Herald, Taylor Crawford and Wesley Crawford and great-grandchildren Benjamin Crawford and Ellen Crawford.

Visitation was from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Glenwood Funeral Home and from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Wayside Baptist Church. The funeral service followed officiated by Bro. Wayne Muirhead. Interment was in Wayside Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bodie Massey, Wesley Crawford, Nick Scott, Allen Parsons, Dave Waddell and Todd Sprayberry. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Wayside Baptist Church.