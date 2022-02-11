Funeral services for Sara Doris “Bonnie” Gay were held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at Salem Baptist Church at Lake. Burial followed in the Salem Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Forest.

Rev. Larry Duncan and Rev. William Savell officiated.

Mrs. Gay, age 88 of Newton, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Bedford Care Center of Newton. Born Wednesday, November 22, 1933, Mrs. Gay was native of Scott County, and was a longtime resident of Georgia before moving back to Lake almost fifty years ago. She was a graduate of Lake High School where she played on the basketball team where they were state champions her senior year. Favorite past times were cooking, sewing and spending time with her family. She was proud of the fact that she was a member of a Domino League, and loved all kinds of candy, especially Almond Joy and Mounds. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church and attended as long as her health permitted. She will be missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gerry Sue Johnson; parents, Guy and Willie Hollingsworth Graham; brother, Tommy Graham; sisters, Guyrene Everett, Ruby McDill, Maudine Hagwood and Holly Hall.

Survivors include her son, William Andy Gay (Darlene) of Lake; grandsons, Wesley Stewart (Karissa) and Joey Johnson (Pam); granddaughters, Sacheen Morgan (Billy), Misty Loyd, Tanya Monts (Mike), Nicole Williams and Michelle Johnson; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; son-in-law, Mike Johnson of Griffin, GA; two brothers-in-law, Durward Everett of Lake and Lessie Hall of Forest; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Austin Williams, Chase Williams, Cody Everett, Joey Johnson, Wesley Stewart, and Andy Loyd. Honorary pallbearer was Mike Johnson.

Visitation was Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Forest.

The Gay family wishes to acknowledge with grateful appreciation to Bedford Care Center of Newton for their love and support for their loved one during her stay there the last five years.

Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest was charge of arrangements.