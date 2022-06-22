Truman Garvis Moore, 79, retired teacher and coach, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Uni­versity of Mississippi Medical Center.

A deacon of New Hope Baptist Church, Truman was a native of Leake County and the Freeny/Stand­ing Pine communities.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Allen; sisters, Ruby Freeman and Donna Sue Allen; and brother, Ray Allen (Helen).

Left with their memories are his wife of 48 years, Gary Ann Moore; daughters, Amanda Roberson (Chris) and Donna Harris (Rick); grandsons, Noah Roberson and Chris Norton; and granddaughter, Au­bree Harris, along with brothers, John David Moore (Betty); Buddy Moore (Shirley); and Otis Moore (Louisa); sister, Sue Frakes (Dan); and a host of other family members and close friends.

Truman's loves were his Lord, his 3 girls, family, friends, and sports. He excelled as an athlete in high school and college until sidelined by an injury.

Coaching was his calling and it was a rare event if his wife and daughters were not in the stands. He won many awards as a coach and was inducted into the Scott County Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.

After retirement, his days were spent golfing and playing cards with friends at Leake Country Club.

When his grandson Noah was born, he finally had his built-in golfing buddy and had a club in his hands as soon as he could walk. His granddaughter, Aubree and her Poppa would aggravate each other to no end, but he could be found every afternoon waiting for her to arrive home from school.

Truman was a devout Christian and lived his faith out before his family, friends, and all of the kids he coached. A gentle giant, although vocal on a basket­ball bench, his influence is still felt by the multitudes of students he mentored.

He was a faithful and devoted husband, a present and loving father, and a loyal friend. He is immensely missed.

Services were held on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Bro. Bobby Barfoot and Bro. Ron Alford officiated. Music was provided by Bro. Jeff Jones and Debbie Daugherty. Pallbearers were John David Moore, II, Andrew Grayson, Jamie Pickel, Chris Norton, Steve Spell, and Tim Withers.

Honorary pallbearers were current and past members of the Leake Country Club Senior Golf group.

Memorial gifts may be made to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 897 Freeny Rd., Carthage, MS 39051.