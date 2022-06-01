Ward Eugene “Gene” Massey, 66, was born on December 18, 1955 and passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2021. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Ward “Bunk” Massey and Margaret Gober Massey, sister-in-law, Regina Ray Massey, and brother-in-law, Wayne Malone, Sr. He is survived by his siblings: Tonie (Wayne, Sr) Malone, Rodger (Regina) Massey, Susie Massey Jenkins, James (Stephanie) Massey, and Danny Joe (Amy) Massey, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Roosevelt State Park Group Camp Building in Morton, MS on January 23, 2022 at 12:30 PM. The Family requests that in lieu of flowers, you consider making donations to The COPD Foundation (www.copdfoundation.org) or The American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).

