A celebration of life service for Mr. Wesley L. Odom of the Midway Community will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Midway Free Will Baptist Church in Forest, MS. Interment will be in Chockie and Cora Odom Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 6:00 pm on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Evans Memorial Funeral Home of Forest.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Ruby J. Odom, two sons Gerald Odom and Derrick Odom. 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Evans Memorial Funeral Home of Forest is in charge of the arrangements.