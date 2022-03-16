Barry B. “Buddy” Sanford, age 74, and a lifelong resident of the Harperville community died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, following an extended illness.

Graveside services were conducted at 2:30 pm Friday, March 11, 2022 from the Harperville Memorial Park, with Bro. Dana Sanford officiating Funeral services provided by OTT & LEE Funeral Home of Forest. Visitation was held from 12 pm -2 pm at the funeral home.

Buddy was born in Newton, MS on August 15, 1947, to his parents, T.O. Sanford and Stella Barnett Sanford. He was a member of the Harperville Methodist Church. Buddy loved his country and proudly served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968, while stationed in Korea. He was a very talented mechanic and was well known for his work. Near the end of his working career, his love for the outdoors led him to work for 501 Properties. Buddy was a man of few words, but very well-spoken. He loved his family, especially spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Bo Sanford, Harold Sanford, 2 sisters, Gloria Sue Ferguson and Wahnee Sanford.

Survivors include his 4 children, Rhonda Alford, Dell Sanford, both of Harperville, Tony Sanford (Pam) of Forest, and Tony Alford (Lauren) of Brandon; 2 sisters, Sherry Sherman of Lena, and Melba Edwards of Water Valley, a brother Dana Sanford (Beth) of Richland. He also leaves behind a legacy of 2 grandchildren, Alexis Guthrie, Brianna Sanford, and 3 great-grandchildren, Lily Alford, Dru Humphries, and Braiden Humphries.

Pallbearers are Matthew Sanford, Cody Adcock, Mark Sanford, Tye Lewis, Mike Boykin, Larry May, and honorary pallbearer Michael Sherman.