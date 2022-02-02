Billy Ray Alford, age 91, of Cartersville, GA passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Billy Ray was born on December 7, 1930 in Good Hope, Mississippi, son of the late Edgar Alford and Nola Alford.

Billy Ray was of the Baptist faith and in his earlier years, was a member of Sharon Primitive Baptist Church in Lake, Mississippi, where he served as Deacon. Billy Ray proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a Purple Heart Recipient. He was a devoted father, grandfather and loving husband. He loved riding horses, music and he played the harmonica and guitar.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-nine years, Mary Evelyn Alford; brothers, Jimmy and Mack Alford; sister, Winnie Warren.

Survivors include his daughter, Rayan Culberson; granddaughter, Gabrielle Culberson; sister, Delores (Abner) Usry; sisters-in-laws, Wilma Harper and Miriam Everett; many nieces and nephews also survive to cherish Billy Ray's memory.

A Celebration of Life Service was conducted at twelve o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home. Interment immediately followed in Sunset Memory Gardens with military honors rendered.

Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to post tributes and sign the on-line register. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA 30120 is honored to serve Billy Ra’s family during this difficult time.